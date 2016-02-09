Match ends, Hartlepool United 1, Stevenage 2.
Hartlepool United 1-2 Stevenage
-
- From the section Football
Two goals from Tom Conlon helped Stevenage end a nine-match winless run by beating Hartlepool in League Two.
Conlon gave the visitors the lead when he powered a left-foot shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.
Aaron O'Connor set up Conlon to tap in his second, before Billy Paynter's volley reduced the deficit for Pools.
Paynter had a shot cleared off the line as the hosts pushed for an equaliser, but Boro held on for their first win under caretaker manager Darren Sarll.
Stevenage move 11 points clear of the relegation places, while the home side remain second from bottom, four points adrift of safety.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Carson
- 19Richards
- 6Bates
- 26Jackson
- 3Carroll
- 18HawkinsSubstituted forFenwickat 59'minutes
- 30GraySubstituted forLaurentat 82'minutes
- 2MagnayBooked at 42mins
- 7ThomasBooked at 76minsSubstituted forBinghamat 82'minutes
- 10Paynter
- 33James
Substitutes
- 5Harrison
- 9Bingham
- 13Bartlett
- 16Featherstone
- 17Fenwick
- 20Jones
- 28Laurent
Stevenage
- 1Jones
- 2Wilkinson
- 25Henry
- 19Wells
- 30OgilvieBooked at 41mins
- 18ParrettBooked at 21minsSubstituted forConlonat 39'minutes
- 22LeeBooked at 61mins
- 28Keane
- 6HedgesSubstituted forCoxat 83'minutes
- 10O'Connor
- 11PettSubstituted forGormanat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Cox
- 5Franks
- 9Zanzala
- 16Day
- 27Johnson
- 32Conlon
- 34Gorman
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 3,308
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Stevenage 2.
Attempt missed. Tom Conlon (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United).
Charlie Lee (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Dale Gorman (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dale Gorman (Stevenage).
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Dale Gorman replaces Tom Pett.
Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keith Keane (Stevenage).
Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage).
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Lee Cox replaces Ryan Hedges.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Josh Laurent replaces Jake Gray.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rakish Bingham replaces Nathan Thomas.
Attempt missed. Luke James (Hartlepool United) header from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Billy Paynter (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jake Carroll (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tom Pett (Stevenage).
Booking
Nathan Thomas (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nathan Thomas (Hartlepool United).
Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jordan Richards (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Delay in match Tom Pett (Stevenage) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Nathan Thomas (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Stevenage 2. Billy Paynter (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Richards.
Attempt saved. Tom Conlon (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Charlie Lee (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nathan Thomas (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Lee (Stevenage).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Luke James (Hartlepool United) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Scott Fenwick replaces Lewis Hawkins.
(Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron O'Connor (Stevenage).
Attempt saved. Ryan Hedges (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Keith Keane.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Tom Conlon.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Stevenage 2. Tom Conlon (Stevenage) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.