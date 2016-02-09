Hartlepool United 1-2 Stevenage

From the section

Tom Conlon's two goals were his first in 40 career appearances across spells with Stevenage and Peterborough

Two goals from Tom Conlon helped Stevenage end a nine-match winless run by beating Hartlepool in League Two.

Conlon gave the visitors the lead when he powered a left-foot shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Aaron O'Connor set up Conlon to tap in his second, before Billy Paynter's volley reduced the deficit for Pools.

Paynter had a shot cleared off the line as the hosts pushed for an equaliser, but Boro held on for their first win under caretaker manager Darren Sarll.

Stevenage move 11 points clear of the relegation places, while the home side remain second from bottom, four points adrift of safety.