FA Cup: Portsmouth show 'tiki-taka' skills for Bournemouth goal

See Pompey's 'tiki-taka' FA Cup goal

Portsmouth fell just short in their attempt to complete a giant-killing against Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round, losing 2-1.

But Paul Cook's League Two side caught the eyes of many footballing purists with the build-up to their first-half goal at Fratton Park.

Apart from brief interceptions by Bournemouth's Baily Cargill, Eunan O'Kane and Tommy Elphick, Portsmouth strung together more than 40 passes in two-and-a-half minutes before Gary Roberts slotted home.

Top Stories