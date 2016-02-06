Jurgen Klopp misses Liverpool v Sunderland to have operation

From the section

Jurgen Klopp has won 12 of his first 27 games in charge of Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has had surgery to remove his appendix after being admitted to hospital on Saturday.

Klopp, 48, missed seeing his side lose a 2-0 lead before drawing 2-2 with Sunderland at Anfield.

The German's coaching staff, including Zeljko Buvac, Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders and John Achterberg took over.

Liverpool say Klopp "or a member of the first team coaching staff" will hold a media briefing on Monday ahead of the FA Cup fourth round replay at West Ham.

