Newport County 0-3 Barnet

Barnet claimed their third away win of the season as they inflicted Newport's first home league defeat of 2016.

Skipper Andy Yiadom gave the Bees an early lead when he tucked in Alie Sesay's pull back.

John Akinde was fouled by Danny Holmes to earn the visitors a penalty and although Joe Day saved it, Mark Randall converted the rebound.

Akinde headed in Luke Gambin's cross late on as Martin Allen's team moved 20 points clear of the relegation zone.

Newport remain 11 points above second-from-bottom York.