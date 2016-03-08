Match ends, Newport County 0, Barnet 3.
Newport County 0-3 Barnet
Barnet claimed their third away win of the season as they inflicted Newport's first home league defeat of 2016.
Skipper Andy Yiadom gave the Bees an early lead when he tucked in Alie Sesay's pull back.
John Akinde was fouled by Danny Holmes to earn the visitors a penalty and although Joe Day saved it, Mark Randall converted the rebound.
Akinde headed in Luke Gambin's cross late on as Martin Allen's team moved 20 points clear of the relegation zone.
Newport remain 11 points above second-from-bottom York.
Line-ups
Newport
- 30Day
- 2HolmesBooked at 23minsSubstituted forOwen-Evansat 45'minutes
- 4Jones
- 12DonacienSubstituted forDaviesat 70'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 16Hughes
- 23Rodman
- 33Byrne
- 8KlukowskiSubstituted forMorganat 45'minutes
- 18Ayina
- 19Boden
- 9Wilkinson
Substitutes
- 3Barrow
- 5Davies
- 15Green
- 17Morgan
- 20Owen-Evans
- 26Meechan
- 39Gosling
Barnet
- 21Stephens
- 7Yiadom
- 6Nelson
- 5N'GalaSubstituted forTogwellat 35'minutes
- 3Johnson
- 16Champion
- 36Sesay
- 12GambinSubstituted forShomotunat 86'minutes
- 34RandallSubstituted forVilheteat 77'minutes
- 37Pearson
- 9Akinde
Substitutes
- 11Vilhete
- 14Togwell
- 17Muggleton
- 20Shomotun
- 22Stevens
- 31McKenzie-Lyle
- 38Roberts
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 2,032
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 0, Barnet 3.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Andrew Hughes.
Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Newport County).
Tom Champion (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Fumnaya Shomotun replaces Luke Gambin.
Attempt missed. Mauro Vilhete (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Tom Owen-Evans (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Champion (Barnet).
Foul by Dean Morgan (Newport County).
Andy Yiadom (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Darren Jones (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by James Pearson.
Ben Davies (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mauro Vilhete (Barnet).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Mauro Vilhete replaces Mark Randall.
Attempt saved. Alex Rodman (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Ben Davies (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Davies (Newport County).
John Akinde (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Byrne (Newport County).
John Akinde (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrew Hughes (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Pearson (Barnet).
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Ben Davies replaces Janoi Donacien because of an injury.
Goal!
Own Goal by Darren Jones, Newport County. Newport County 0, Barnet 3.
Delay in match Michael Nelson (Barnet) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. John Akinde (Barnet) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Alex Rodman (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Elliot Johnson (Barnet).
Attempt missed. Conor Wilkinson (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by James Pearson.
Attempt saved. Dean Morgan (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Dean Morgan (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Janoi Donacien (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Alex Rodman.
Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Barnet) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Scott Boden (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alie Sesay (Barnet).