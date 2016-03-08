League Two
Newport0Barnet3

Newport County 0-3 Barnet

Martin Allen
Martin Allen's team are now 11 points clear of the drop zone

Barnet claimed their third away win of the season as they inflicted Newport's first home league defeat of 2016.

Skipper Andy Yiadom gave the Bees an early lead when he tucked in Alie Sesay's pull back.

John Akinde was fouled by Danny Holmes to earn the visitors a penalty and although Joe Day saved it, Mark Randall converted the rebound.

Akinde headed in Luke Gambin's cross late on as Martin Allen's team moved 20 points clear of the relegation zone.

Newport remain 11 points above second-from-bottom York.

Line-ups

Newport

  • 30Day
  • 2HolmesBooked at 23minsSubstituted forOwen-Evansat 45'minutes
  • 4Jones
  • 12DonacienSubstituted forDaviesat 70'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 16Hughes
  • 23Rodman
  • 33Byrne
  • 8KlukowskiSubstituted forMorganat 45'minutes
  • 18Ayina
  • 19Boden
  • 9Wilkinson

Substitutes

  • 3Barrow
  • 5Davies
  • 15Green
  • 17Morgan
  • 20Owen-Evans
  • 26Meechan
  • 39Gosling

Barnet

  • 21Stephens
  • 7Yiadom
  • 6Nelson
  • 5N'GalaSubstituted forTogwellat 35'minutes
  • 3Johnson
  • 16Champion
  • 36Sesay
  • 12GambinSubstituted forShomotunat 86'minutes
  • 34RandallSubstituted forVilheteat 77'minutes
  • 37Pearson
  • 9Akinde

Substitutes

  • 11Vilhete
  • 14Togwell
  • 17Muggleton
  • 20Shomotun
  • 22Stevens
  • 31McKenzie-Lyle
  • 38Roberts
Referee:
Lee Swabey
Attendance:
2,032

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamBarnet
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Newport County 0, Barnet 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newport County 0, Barnet 3.

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Andrew Hughes.

Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Newport County).

Tom Champion (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Fumnaya Shomotun replaces Luke Gambin.

Attempt missed. Mauro Vilhete (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Tom Owen-Evans (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Champion (Barnet).

Foul by Dean Morgan (Newport County).

Andy Yiadom (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Darren Jones (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by James Pearson.

Ben Davies (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mauro Vilhete (Barnet).

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Mauro Vilhete replaces Mark Randall.

Attempt saved. Alex Rodman (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Ben Davies (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ben Davies (Newport County).

John Akinde (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Byrne (Newport County).

John Akinde (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Andrew Hughes (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Pearson (Barnet).

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Ben Davies replaces Janoi Donacien because of an injury.

Goal!

Own Goal by Darren Jones, Newport County. Newport County 0, Barnet 3.

Delay in match Michael Nelson (Barnet) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. John Akinde (Barnet) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Alex Rodman (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Elliot Johnson (Barnet).

Attempt missed. Conor Wilkinson (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by James Pearson.

Attempt saved. Dean Morgan (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Dean Morgan (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Janoi Donacien (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Alex Rodman.

Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Barnet) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Scott Boden (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alie Sesay (Barnet).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton35246564343078
2Oxford Utd351811661342765
3Plymouth35198850302065
4Portsmouth351514657312659
5Bristol Rovers351851251361559
6Accrington34169956421457
7Wimbledon351411105243953
8Leyton Orient351411105148353
9Wycombe34157123732552
10Mansfield35149124641551
11Carlisle34131295250251
12Luton35148135048250
13Cambridge35148134947250
14Exeter35139134549-448
15Barnet35137154751-446
16Crawley35126174056-1642
17Notts County34117164657-1140
18Morecambe35107185563-837
19Newport34910153649-1337
20Yeovil35811163547-1235
21Stevenage35810174259-1734
22Hartlepool3294193354-2131
23York3568213766-2926
24Dag & Red35510203358-2525
View full League Two table

