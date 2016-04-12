Notts County 1-0 Hartlepool United

League Two
Notts County1Hartlepool0

Jon Stead grabs the only goal against Hartlepool
Jon Stead has scored 13 goals in 43 appearances for Notts since joining in the summer

Jon Stead grabbed the only goal as Notts County beat Hartlepool United to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since September and end any lingering relegation fears.

Stead scored the winner with his right foot from Elliott Hewitt's cross after a Liam Noble through-ball.

Pools made an enterprising start but struggled to create chances despite plenty of promising situations.

And Stead's 13th goal of the season after the break settled the match.

Noble went close to adding to the lead as the hosts continued to have the upper hand and they were able to see out the game to ensure they move level on points with Hartlepool.

Line-ups

Notts County

  • 13Loach
  • 18Hewitt
  • 35Edwards
  • 6Hollis
  • 31Audel
  • 29Atkinson
  • 16NobleSubstituted forAmevorat 90+2'minutes
  • 33Opoku AborahBooked at 6mins
  • 23ValencicSubstituted forCampbellat 71'minutes
  • 30SteadSubstituted forGibsonat 81'minutes
  • 39McLeod

Substitutes

  • 1Carroll
  • 2Amevor
  • 10Murray
  • 11Snijders
  • 21Sarpong
  • 24Campbell
  • 34Gibson

Hartlepool

  • 1Carson
  • 2MagnayBooked at 44mins
  • 26Jackson
  • 29Jones
  • 21Duckworth
  • 14Woods
  • 16Featherstone
  • 18HawkinsBooked at 70mins
  • 15OatesSubstituted forBinghamat 83'minutes
  • 33James
  • 30GraySubstituted forWalkerat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Walker
  • 9Bingham
  • 13Bartlett
  • 19Richards
  • 20Jones
  • 23Smith
  • 28Laurent
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
3,597

Match Stats

Home TeamNotts CountyAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Notts County 1, Hartlepool United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Hartlepool United 0.

Attempt missed. Carl Magnay (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Elliott Hewitt.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Mawouna Kodjo Amevor replaces Liam Noble.

Foul by Liam Noble (Notts County).

Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wesley Atkinson (Notts County).

Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Luke James (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Stanley Aborah (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke James (Hartlepool United).

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rakish Bingham replaces Rhys Oates.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Brad Walker replaces Jake Gray.

Hand ball by Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United).

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Montel Gibson replaces Jon Stead.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Lewis Hawkins.

Attempt blocked. Thierry Audel (Notts County) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Adam Jackson.

Jake Gray (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Izale McLeod (Notts County).

Attempt missed. Liam Noble (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Adam Campbell replaces Filip Valencic.

Booking

Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Filip Valencic (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United).

Attempt blocked. Rob Jones (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Scott Loach.

Attempt saved. Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Filip Valencic (Notts County) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Jon Stead (Notts County).

Carl Magnay (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Elliott Hewitt (Notts County).

Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Izale McLeod (Notts County).

Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Notts County 1, Hartlepool United 0. Jon Stead (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Elliott Hewitt.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Trevor Carson.

Attempt saved. Izale McLeod (Notts County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton412610575433288
2Oxford Utd412113774373776
3Accrington412111966452174
4Bristol Rovers412261366422472
5Plymouth412181258391971
6Portsmouth401815767363169
7Wimbledon4017111259491062
8Wycombe411711134337662
9Exeter411711135854462
10Carlisle411515116058260
11Leyton Orient411612135455-160
12Cambridge411611145552359
13Mansfield411511155249356
14Luton41168175354-156
15Barnet41159175661-554
16Hartlepool41146214660-1448
17Notts County41139195168-1748
18Crawley41138204468-2447
19Morecambe41127226476-1243
20Yeovil411013183752-1543
21Newport411011204058-1841
22Stevenage41912204665-1939
23York41612234576-3130
24Dag & Red41610253772-3528
View full League Two table

