Notts County 1-0 Hartlepool United

Jon Stead has scored 13 goals in 43 appearances for Notts since joining in the summer

Jon Stead grabbed the only goal as Notts County beat Hartlepool United to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since September and end any lingering relegation fears.

Stead scored the winner with his right foot from Elliott Hewitt's cross after a Liam Noble through-ball.

Pools made an enterprising start but struggled to create chances despite plenty of promising situations.

And Stead's 13th goal of the season after the break settled the match.

Noble went close to adding to the lead as the hosts continued to have the upper hand and they were able to see out the game to ensure they move level on points with Hartlepool.