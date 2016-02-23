Match ends, Albion Rovers 4, Brechin City 1.
Albion Rovers 4-1 Brechin City
Ally Love scored twice as Albion Rovers moved into Scottish League One's top four with a convincing win against Brechin City.
Love went twice early on before Scott McBride headed Rovers' opener.
Andrew Barrowman capitalised on a defensive error to make it two and Love finished off a swift counter-attack for the third.
Brechin's Paul McLean pulled a goal back from the penalty spot but Love then scored a spot-kick of his own.
Line-ups
Albion
- 1StewartBooked at 77mins
- 2ReidBooked at 58mins
- 6Dunlop
- 5Dunlop
- 3Turnbull
- 7FerrySubstituted forDavidsonat 66'minutes
- 4FisherBooked at 79mins
- 8Petrie
- 11Love
- 10McBrideSubstituted forMcRobbieat 73'minutes
- 9BarrowmanSubstituted forGeorgievat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Talu
- 14Archibald
- 15Davidson
- 16Georgiev
- 17Lochhead
- 18McRobbie
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 2Fusco
- 4McLean
- 5Culjak
- 3Dyer
- 7MontgomerySubstituted forSmithat 58'minutes
- 6Spence
- 8Dale
- 11TiffoneySubstituted forShepherdat 70'minutes
- 9JacksonSubstituted forJohnstonat 90'minutes
- 10Thomson
Substitutes
- 12Molloy
- 14Shepherd
- 15Smith
- 16McCormack
- 17Johnston
- 18Dods
- 22O'Neil
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 210
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 4, Brechin City 1.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 4, Brechin City 1. Ally Love (Albion Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Albion Rovers. Ross Davidson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Euan Smith (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).
Scott Shepherd (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Willie Dyer.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Craig Johnston replaces Andy Jackson.
Darren Petrie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Spence (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Callum McRobbie (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Spas Georgiev (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Willie Dyer (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Spas Georgiev replaces Andrew Barrowman.
Booking
Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).
James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Ross Stewart (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 3, Brechin City 1. Paul McLean (Brechin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Ross Dunlop (Albion Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Brechin City. Andy Jackson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Callum McRobbie replaces Scott McBride.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Scott Shepherd replaces Jonathan Tiffoney.
Foul by Darren Petrie (Albion Rovers).
Euan Smith (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Tiffoney (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ross Davidson replaces Mark Ferry.
Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).
Andy Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ally Love (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Ally Love (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Tiffoney (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.
Attempt blocked. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Foul by Scott McBride (Albion Rovers).
Andy Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Euan Smith replaces Jamie Montgomery.
Booking
Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.