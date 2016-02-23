Albion Rovers 4-1 Brechin City

From the section

Ally Love scored twice as Albion Rovers moved into Scottish League One's top four with a convincing win against Brechin City.

Love went twice early on before Scott McBride headed Rovers' opener.

Andrew Barrowman capitalised on a defensive error to make it two and Love finished off a swift counter-attack for the third.

Brechin's Paul McLean pulled a goal back from the penalty spot but Love then scored a spot-kick of his own.