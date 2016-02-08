Motherwell punished by SPFL for fans' misconduct in Rangers match

Fans invaded the pitch in the wake of Motherwell's play-off victory over Rangers

Motherwell have been found guilty of unacceptable conduct over a series of issues surrounding last season's play-off match against Rangers.

An SPFL commission found the club guilty of offences relating to a lack of crowd control.

The governing body has, however, delayed punishment for 18 months.

Within that time, the Fir Park club must provide evidence of how they plan to address the charges against them.

Fans invaded the pitch in the aftermath of Motherwell's 3-1 second-leg win over Rangers at Fir Park, which sealed a 6-1 aggregate win and secured the Steelmen's Premiership status.

The repercussions of that misconduct from the home fans are being felt long after the event.

The commission found the Fir Park club guilty of ticketing failures, which led to problems segregating the two sets of supporters, and inadequate stewarding as Motherwell fans invaded the pitch at full time.

A failure to take action to identify those fans and one who threw a flare has led to a further charge. It will be 18 months before any punishment is handed out.