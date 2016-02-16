Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 3, Fulham 0.
Blackburn Rovers 3-0 Fulham
Blackburn ended a nine-match winless run in the Championship with a dominant display against Fulham.
The Whites pressed early on and Michael Madl had their best effort cleared off the line by Darragh Lenihan.
Rovers were in charge for most of the game and Ben Marshall's jinking run was stopped illegally by Luke Garbutt, who got up to convert the penalty.
Shane Duffy headed in following a free-kick and Danny Graham nodded in his first Blackburn goal to secure the win.
Rovers, who had gained just four points since 11 December coming into the match, leapfrog Fulham into 18th and are now eight points clear of the relegation places.
Boss Paul Lambert was adamant Blackburn could be on the verge of being sucked into a relegation battle if results did not improve, but his side created the better chances.
Fulham secured an impressive victory at QPR on Saturday but struggled to impose themselves on the game and have now taken just four points from seven matches.
Blackburn boss Paul Lambert:
"I always liked the way Danny Graham played the game and there's always a hunger with him. You see his work-rate tonight, everything he gave us.
"I thought it was always us, we always looked a threat. It was a massive team performance.
"I thought from start to finish we were very, very good and we could have won by more - I thought we looked very good all night."
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:
"I say sorry to our fans who travelled to watch this game today because today was nothing special.
"We played without spirit, without desire and this is very important to win the game.
"We didn't try to play football, we didn't do anything important today - it is a bad sensation."
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 30Steele
- 10Marshall
- 22Duffy
- 5Hanley
- 3Spurr
- 31Bennett
- 26Lenihan
- 29Evans
- 14Jordi GómezSubstituted forConwayat 88'minutes
- 9Brown
- 12GrahamBooked at 65minsSubstituted forJacksonat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Henley
- 8Watt
- 15Ward
- 16Grimes
- 32Conway
- 33Raya
- 35Jackson
Fulham
- 24Lonergan
- 7FredericksBooked at 58mins
- 15Madl
- 33Burn
- 45AmorebietaSubstituted forLabyadat 69'minutes
- 3GarbuttSubstituted forKacaniklicat 34'minutes
- 10Cairney
- 23O'Hara
- 14MattilaBooked at 52minsSubstituted forReamat 57'minutes
- 44McCormackBooked at 71mins
- 25Dembele
Substitutes
- 2Richards
- 9Smith
- 11Kacaniklic
- 12Lewis
- 13Ream
- 20Labyad
- 28Hyndman
- Referee:
- Phil Gibbs
- Attendance:
- 12,157
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 3, Fulham 0.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Andy Lonergan.
Attempt saved. Simeon Jackson (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Offside, Fulham. Jamie O'Hara tries a through ball, but Dan Burn is caught offside.
Michael Madl (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Dembele.
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie O'Hara.
Moussa Dembele (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Craig Conway replaces Jordi Gómez.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Simeon Jackson replaces Danny Graham.
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 3, Fulham 0. Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Elliott Bennett.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jason Steele.
Attempt saved. Moussa Dembele (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Chris Brown (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Danny Graham.
Foul by Jamie O'Hara (Fulham).
Ben Marshall (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Chris Brown tries a through ball, but Danny Graham is caught offside.
Foul by Alexander Kacaniklic (Fulham).
Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Moussa Dembele (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Ross McCormack (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ross McCormack (Fulham).
Thomas Spurr (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Elliott Bennett tries a through ball, but Danny Graham is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Zakaria Labyad replaces Fernando Amorebieta.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) because of an injury.
Foul by Jamie O'Hara (Fulham).
Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Amorebieta (Fulham).
Chris Brown (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Madl (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 2, Fulham 0. Shane Duffy (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Elliott Bennett following a set piece situation.