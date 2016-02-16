Blackburn Rovers 3-0 Fulham

Ben Marshall's goal was his fifth of the season, with four coming from penalties

Blackburn ended a nine-match winless run in the Championship with a dominant display against Fulham.

The Whites pressed early on and Michael Madl had their best effort cleared off the line by Darragh Lenihan.

Rovers were in charge for most of the game and Ben Marshall's jinking run was stopped illegally by Luke Garbutt, who got up to convert the penalty.

Shane Duffy headed in following a free-kick and Danny Graham nodded in his first Blackburn goal to secure the win.

Rovers, who had gained just four points since 11 December coming into the match, leapfrog Fulham into 18th and are now eight points clear of the relegation places.

Boss Paul Lambert was adamant Blackburn could be on the verge of being sucked into a relegation battle if results did not improve, but his side created the better chances.

Fulham secured an impressive victory at QPR on Saturday but struggled to impose themselves on the game and have now taken just four points from seven matches.

Blackburn boss Paul Lambert:

"I always liked the way Danny Graham played the game and there's always a hunger with him. You see his work-rate tonight, everything he gave us.

"I thought it was always us, we always looked a threat. It was a massive team performance.

"I thought from start to finish we were very, very good and we could have won by more - I thought we looked very good all night."

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:

"I say sorry to our fans who travelled to watch this game today because today was nothing special.

"We played without spirit, without desire and this is very important to win the game.

"We didn't try to play football, we didn't do anything important today - it is a bad sensation."