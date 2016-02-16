League One
Millwall0Scunthorpe2

Millwall 0-2 Scunthorpe United

Tom Hopper and Jim O'Brien
Tom Hopper celebrates with Jim O'Brien after his debut goal

Gary McSheffrey and substitute Jim O'Brien scored in each half to earn Scunthorpe their fourth successive win and dent Millwall's play-off bid.

McSheffrey capitalised on a mistake by Sid Nelson to score his fifth goal of the season in the 17th minute.

His late replacement O'Brien, on his Iron debut, confirmed the win in second half injury-time with a low shot.

It was a seventh home league defeat of the season for the Lions, who remain in sixth place in League One.

Scunthorpe United caretaker manager Andy Dawson told BBC Radio Humberside:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Dawson on Millwall v Scunthorpe

"It's a massive win coming off three good victories. Our lads were coming here full of confidence but we know this is a very tough place to come and a team which are flying high in the division.

"We prepared right and we knew what they were all about and we did what we try to do day in and day out.

"It's pleasing for us that the lads are working so hard as a group, not as an eleven, not as a squad as a full group of twenty-five players.

"It's great to see them getting the rewards when we come to places like this."

Line-ups

Millwall

  • 13Archer
  • 27Romeo
  • 15Nelson
  • 17Webster
  • 18Ferguson
  • 25Wallace
  • 26AbdouSubstituted forMarquisat 81'minutes
  • 8UpsonSubstituted forThompsonat 45'minutes
  • 22O'Brien
  • 20Morison
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 1Forde
  • 3Martin
  • 4Edwards
  • 10Onyedinma
  • 14Marquis
  • 16Beevers
  • 24Thompson

Scunthorpe

  • 1Daniels
  • 33Clarke
  • 5Mirfin
  • 23Wallace
  • 17Townsend
  • 15Dawson
  • 12Bishop
  • 26Ness
  • 9MaddenSubstituted forLuerat 79'minutes
  • 28McSheffreySubstituted forO'Brienat 66'minutes
  • 22HopperSubstituted forWoottonat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Laird
  • 11O'Brien
  • 13Anyon
  • 14Luer
  • 16Adelakun
  • 18King
  • 29Wootton
Referee:
Nick Kinseley
Attendance:
8,036

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Millwall 0, Scunthorpe United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Scunthorpe United 2.

Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Wootton (Scunthorpe United).

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Kyle Wootton replaces Tom Hopper.

Goal!

Goal! Millwall 0, Scunthorpe United 2. Jim O'Brien (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neal Bishop.

Foul by Jed Wallace (Millwall).

Conor Townsend (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Byron Webster (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Lee Gregory (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Ness (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt saved. Stephen Dawson (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Millwall).

Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ben Thompson.

Foul by Byron Webster (Millwall).

Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. John Marquis replaces Nadjim Abdou.

Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).

Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Greg Luer replaces Paddy Madden.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Murray Wallace.

Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United).

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jordan Clarke.

Attempt missed. Jim O'Brien (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Steve Morison (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jim O'Brien (Scunthorpe United).

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Jim O'Brien replaces Gary McSheffrey.

Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).

Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Byron Webster (Millwall).

Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton30203741241763
2Gillingham31177757372058
3Walsall30169548311757
4Wigan311511550292156
5Coventry311410755332252
6Millwall31155114840850
7Southend31138104138347
8Bradford3013893532347
9Sheff Utd31129104642445
10Port Vale32129113536-145
11Peterborough30135125445944
12Scunthorpe30135123637-144
13Barnsley30133144944542
14Bury30117123749-1240
15Swindon31116144648-239
16Rochdale30108123942-338
17Doncaster3099123540-536
18Blackpool3197153038-834
19Shrewsbury3196163751-1433
20Chesterfield3194183951-1231
21Fleetwood2979133437-330
22Crewe31610153353-2028
23Oldham29414112740-1326
24Colchester3158183873-3523
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story