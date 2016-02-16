Match ends, Millwall 0, Scunthorpe United 2.
Millwall 0-2 Scunthorpe United
Gary McSheffrey and substitute Jim O'Brien scored in each half to earn Scunthorpe their fourth successive win and dent Millwall's play-off bid.
McSheffrey capitalised on a mistake by Sid Nelson to score his fifth goal of the season in the 17th minute.
His late replacement O'Brien, on his Iron debut, confirmed the win in second half injury-time with a low shot.
It was a seventh home league defeat of the season for the Lions, who remain in sixth place in League One.
Scunthorpe United caretaker manager Andy Dawson told BBC Radio Humberside:
"It's a massive win coming off three good victories. Our lads were coming here full of confidence but we know this is a very tough place to come and a team which are flying high in the division.
"We prepared right and we knew what they were all about and we did what we try to do day in and day out.
"It's pleasing for us that the lads are working so hard as a group, not as an eleven, not as a squad as a full group of twenty-five players.
"It's great to see them getting the rewards when we come to places like this."
Line-ups
Millwall
- 13Archer
- 27Romeo
- 15Nelson
- 17Webster
- 18Ferguson
- 25Wallace
- 26AbdouSubstituted forMarquisat 81'minutes
- 8UpsonSubstituted forThompsonat 45'minutes
- 22O'Brien
- 20Morison
- 9Gregory
Substitutes
- 1Forde
- 3Martin
- 4Edwards
- 10Onyedinma
- 14Marquis
- 16Beevers
- 24Thompson
Scunthorpe
- 1Daniels
- 33Clarke
- 5Mirfin
- 23Wallace
- 17Townsend
- 15Dawson
- 12Bishop
- 26Ness
- 9MaddenSubstituted forLuerat 79'minutes
- 28McSheffreySubstituted forO'Brienat 66'minutes
- 22HopperSubstituted forWoottonat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Laird
- 11O'Brien
- 13Anyon
- 14Luer
- 16Adelakun
- 18King
- 29Wootton
- Referee:
- Nick Kinseley
- Attendance:
- 8,036
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Scunthorpe United 2.
Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Wootton (Scunthorpe United).
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Kyle Wootton replaces Tom Hopper.
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 0, Scunthorpe United 2. Jim O'Brien (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neal Bishop.
Foul by Jed Wallace (Millwall).
Conor Townsend (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Byron Webster (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Lee Gregory (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Ness (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt saved. Stephen Dawson (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Millwall).
Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).
Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ben Thompson.
Foul by Byron Webster (Millwall).
Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. John Marquis replaces Nadjim Abdou.
Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).
Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Greg Luer replaces Paddy Madden.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Murray Wallace.
Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jordan Clarke.
Attempt missed. Jim O'Brien (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Steve Morison (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jim O'Brien (Scunthorpe United).
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Jim O'Brien replaces Gary McSheffrey.
Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).
Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Byron Webster (Millwall).
Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.