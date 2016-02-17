Match ends, Roma 0, Real Madrid 2.
Roma 0-2 Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo's 33rd goal of the season helped Real Madrid take a big step towards the Champions League quarter-finals with victory at Roma in the first leg of their last-16 tie.
The Portugal forward struck in the second half with a deflected finish.
Roma had their chances, particularly on the counter, with Edin Dzeko hitting the side-netting.
However, Jese's low drive late on leaves Roma with it all to do in the second leg.
Ronaldo's perfect response
A goal will perhaps have been especially sweet for Ronaldo, who had walked out of a news conference on Tuesday after being questioned about his record in away matches this season.
He had not netted away from the Bernabeu since 29 November and, although he was quiet for large periods of Wednesday's game, a clever bit of skill produced the breakthrough.
Chasing on to a long pass, Ronaldo took one touch to bring the ball under control and gave himself a sight of goal before firing into the top corner, with his effort taking a nick off Roma skipper Alessandro Florenzi.
The 31-year-old could have had more after that, notably heading just wide of the far post, but the strike means he now has five away goals in the Champions League this season; more than any other player.
Zizou's second European debut
The appointment of Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid head coach may have been a bit of a surprise but the Frenchman has made a good start, winning five and drawing one of his six league games so far.
Zidane had plenty of experience of the Champions League as a player, famously scoring a stunning winner for Real against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 final, but this match represented his first experience of the competition as a manager.
With leaders Barcelona seven points ahead of Real in La Liga, coupled with their expulsion from the Copa del Rey, the Champions League is increasingly becoming the only competition Real have a chance of winning.
Real have historically struggled against Italian sides, having not knocked one out of a European competition in 29 years, but Zidane outlined his desire to secure an away goal by naming an attacking side that included Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and James Rodriguez, with the injured Gareth Bale remaining in Madrid.
In the first half, the Spanish side's play was industrious rather than fluid, but Ronaldo's goal caused the game to open up and Real had further chances to add to their lead with the Portuguese and Benzema going close.
As Roma pushed forward and chased an equaliser, Jese charged at a tiring defence to grab a second that should be enough to see Real through.
Champions League mismatch?
Roma scraped into the last 16 after winning just one of their group stage matches and were beaten 6-1 by Barcelona in the process.
Real Madrid, in contrast, won five of their six group games, scoring 19 goals.
However, the Italians had a good game plan against Real - soaking up the pressure and hitting them on the counter - and until Ronaldo scored it was an effective tactic, with the pace of former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah causing Real plenty of problems.
They also had a strong claim for a penalty when Dani Carvajal went in strongly on Florenzi inside the area, but nothing was given. With a little more luck, the result could have been different.
Man of the match - Cristiano Ronaldo
What the managers said
Roma manager Luciano Spalletti: "The Roma fans are used to seeing big games and know when to clap or not. The fans know the lads played well and that we didn't get the rub of the green.
"I must tell the players that they played well and were a touch unlucky. We have to work but we're on the right track."
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane: "We're happy with the game and the result. We knew it was going to be a tough game but we fought to the end. In the first half they pressured us and that's normal in a difficult Champions League tie.
"Cristiano was great but then again so was everyone. Even those who did not play were important for team morale. I'm happy with Jese's goal - he deserved it for his efforts. "
The stats you need to know
- Real Madrid failed to attempt a shot on target in the first half of a CL match for the first time since May 2011
- Real Madrid are still yet to concede a first-half goal in the CL this season - the only the other team yet to do so are Bayern Munich.
- Jese is the 68th different player to score in the Champions League for Real Madrid (excl. OGs) - only Barcelona (72) have had more.
What next?
The second leg at the Bernabeu is on 8 March.
Line-ups
Roma
- 25Szczesny
- 24FlorenziSubstituted forTottiat 87'minutes
- 44Manolas
- 2Rüdiger
- 3Digne
- 15Pjanic
- 21VainqueurSubstituted forDe Rossiat 77'minutes
- 4Nainggolan
- 11Salah
- 8Perotti
- 22El ShaarawySubstituted forDzekoat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Dzeko
- 10Totti
- 13Sisenando
- 14Falque
- 16De Rossi
- 20Keita
- 26De Sanctis
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 15Carvajal
- 2VaraneBooked at 62mins
- 4RamosBooked at 85mins
- 12Marcelo
- 19Modric
- 8Kroos
- 22IscoSubstituted forKovacicat 64'minutes
- 10RodríguezSubstituted forRodríguez Ruizat 82'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forCasemiroat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 13Casilla
- 14Casemiro
- 16Kovacic
- 18Vázquez
- 20Rodríguez Ruiz
- 23Danilo
- Referee:
- Pavel Kralovec
- Attendance:
- 55,612
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 0, Real Madrid 2.
Hand ball by Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid).
Foul by Jesé (Real Madrid).
Kostas Manolas (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Digne (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Casemiro replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Marcelo.
Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid).
Antonio Rüdiger (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Francesco Totti replaces Alessandro Florenzi.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 0, Real Madrid 2. Jesé (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Booking
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Mohamed Salah (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesé.
Foul by Jesé (Real Madrid).
Lucas Digne (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jesé (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Digne (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Jesé replaces James Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).
Attempt saved. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Daniele De Rossi replaces William Vainqueur.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
William Vainqueur (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Roma).
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.
Attempt missed. William Vainqueur (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Roma) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.