League One
Millwall3Peterborough0

Millwall 3-0 Peterborough United

Steve Morison
Steve Morison has scored 12 goals in 40 appearances for Millwall this season

Two goals from Steve Morison helped Millwall to a comfortable victory over Peterborough United in League One.

Lee Gregory should have scored for the Lions when he volleyed over from close range, but then provided the cross for Morison to head them in front.

Shane Ferguson crossed for Gregory to double the lead with his head, and then set up Morison to nod in his second.

Morison sent another header narrowly wide late on, as Peterborough lost for the fourth time in five league games.

The win moved Millwall up a place to fifth in the table, with Posh sliding further out of play-off contention in 12th, eight points away from the top six.

Harris on Millwall v Peterborough

Millwall boss Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:

"I thought our all-round attacking play was excellent today.

"We did really well to get the ball into wide areas. I thought the front two, with and without the ball, were excellent.

"Their quality with the ball is there to be seen because their goal tally says so - 20 goals (for Lee Gregory), 12 for Steve Morison, they're a good pair.

"There's a spirit about us and we dig in for each other."

Peterborough boss Graham Westley told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:

"They played pretty much as we thought they would, there were no surprises for us, we prepared for everything that came our way.

"We didn't execute the job that we came here to do. I don't think in possession we took anywhere near enough responsibility for the ball.

"I don't think we developed our forward game in any serious way.

"We didn't box clever, things we knew they did undid us, which is naive, and I think we're capable of better than that."

Line-ups

Millwall

  • 13Archer
  • 27RomeoBooked at 90mins
  • 17Webster
  • 25Wallace
  • 3Martin
  • 26Abdou
  • 16Beevers
  • 24Thompson
  • 18FergusonSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 85'minutes
  • 9GregoryBooked at 66minsSubstituted forO'Brienat 76'minutes
  • 20MorisonSubstituted forMarquisat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Forde
  • 4Edwards
  • 10Onyedinma
  • 14Marquis
  • 15Nelson
  • 22O'Brien
  • 23Powell

Peterborough

  • 1Alnwick
  • 2Smith
  • 10OztumerSubstituted forCoulthirstat 46'minutesBooked at 47mins
  • 12Almeida Santos
  • 7Taylor
  • 16BeautymanBooked at 48minsSubstituted forMaddisonat 56'minutes
  • 8BostwickBooked at 90mins
  • 36Samuelsen
  • 33Forrester
  • 28Coulibaly
  • 50ToffoloSubstituted forNicholsonat 46'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Zakuani
  • 6Baldwin
  • 11Maddison
  • 21Nichols
  • 26Henry
  • 37Nicholson
  • 39Coulthirst
Referee:
Michael Bull
Attendance:
8,722

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Millwall 3, Peterborough United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Millwall 3, Peterborough United 0.

Booking

Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Millwall).

Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

John Marquis (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United).

Foul by John Marquis (Millwall).

Martin Samuelsen (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) because of an injury.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Shane Ferguson.

Mark Beevers (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Souleymane Coulibaly (Peterborough United).

Mark Beevers (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Souleymane Coulibaly (Peterborough United).

Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Millwall).

Shaquile Coulthirst (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United).

Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United).

Foul by Nadjim Abdou (Millwall).

Jon Taylor (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Souleymane Coulibaly (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

John Marquis (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United).

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Aiden O'Brien replaces Lee Gregory.

Foul by Byron Webster (Millwall).

Shaquile Coulthirst (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. John Marquis replaces Steve Morison.

Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).

Martin Samuelsen (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Shaquile Coulthirst (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Jordan Archer.

Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Lee Gregory (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton30203741241763
2Wigan321611552302259
3Gillingham32177858391958
4Walsall31169649331657
5Millwall321651151401153
6Coventry311410755332252
7Sheff Utd32139104742548
8Bradford3113993734348
9Southend31138104138347
10Barnsley31143145044645
11Port Vale33129123537-245
12Peterborough31135135448644
13Scunthorpe31135133739-244
14Bury31127124251-943
15Swindon32126144950-142
16Rochdale31109124144-339
17Doncaster3199133541-636
18Blackpool3297163241-934
19Chesterfield32104184252-1034
20Fleetwood3089133638-233
21Shrewsbury3196163751-1433
22Oldham30514112941-1229
23Crewe32610163456-2228
24Colchester3258194078-3823
View full League One table

