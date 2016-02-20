Match ends, Millwall 3, Peterborough United 0.
Millwall 3-0 Peterborough United
-
- From the section Football
Two goals from Steve Morison helped Millwall to a comfortable victory over Peterborough United in League One.
Lee Gregory should have scored for the Lions when he volleyed over from close range, but then provided the cross for Morison to head them in front.
Shane Ferguson crossed for Gregory to double the lead with his head, and then set up Morison to nod in his second.
Morison sent another header narrowly wide late on, as Peterborough lost for the fourth time in five league games.
The win moved Millwall up a place to fifth in the table, with Posh sliding further out of play-off contention in 12th, eight points away from the top six.
Millwall boss Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:
"I thought our all-round attacking play was excellent today.
"We did really well to get the ball into wide areas. I thought the front two, with and without the ball, were excellent.
"Their quality with the ball is there to be seen because their goal tally says so - 20 goals (for Lee Gregory), 12 for Steve Morison, they're a good pair.
"There's a spirit about us and we dig in for each other."
Peterborough boss Graham Westley told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:
"They played pretty much as we thought they would, there were no surprises for us, we prepared for everything that came our way.
"We didn't execute the job that we came here to do. I don't think in possession we took anywhere near enough responsibility for the ball.
"I don't think we developed our forward game in any serious way.
"We didn't box clever, things we knew they did undid us, which is naive, and I think we're capable of better than that."
Line-ups
Millwall
- 13Archer
- 27RomeoBooked at 90mins
- 17Webster
- 25Wallace
- 3Martin
- 26Abdou
- 16Beevers
- 24Thompson
- 18FergusonSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 85'minutes
- 9GregoryBooked at 66minsSubstituted forO'Brienat 76'minutes
- 20MorisonSubstituted forMarquisat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Forde
- 4Edwards
- 10Onyedinma
- 14Marquis
- 15Nelson
- 22O'Brien
- 23Powell
Peterborough
- 1Alnwick
- 2Smith
- 10OztumerSubstituted forCoulthirstat 46'minutesBooked at 47mins
- 12Almeida Santos
- 7Taylor
- 16BeautymanBooked at 48minsSubstituted forMaddisonat 56'minutes
- 8BostwickBooked at 90mins
- 36Samuelsen
- 33Forrester
- 28Coulibaly
- 50ToffoloSubstituted forNicholsonat 46'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Zakuani
- 6Baldwin
- 11Maddison
- 21Nichols
- 26Henry
- 37Nicholson
- 39Coulthirst
- Referee:
- Michael Bull
- Attendance:
- 8,722
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 3, Peterborough United 0.
Booking
Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Millwall).
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
John Marquis (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United).
Foul by John Marquis (Millwall).
Martin Samuelsen (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) because of an injury.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Shane Ferguson.
Mark Beevers (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Souleymane Coulibaly (Peterborough United).
Mark Beevers (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Souleymane Coulibaly (Peterborough United).
Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Millwall).
Shaquile Coulthirst (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United).
Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United).
Foul by Nadjim Abdou (Millwall).
Jon Taylor (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Souleymane Coulibaly (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
John Marquis (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United).
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Aiden O'Brien replaces Lee Gregory.
Foul by Byron Webster (Millwall).
Shaquile Coulthirst (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. John Marquis replaces Steve Morison.
Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).
Martin Samuelsen (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Shaquile Coulthirst (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Jordan Archer.
Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Lee Gregory (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).