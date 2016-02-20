Millwall 3-0 Peterborough United

Steve Morison has scored 12 goals in 40 appearances for Millwall this season

Two goals from Steve Morison helped Millwall to a comfortable victory over Peterborough United in League One.

Lee Gregory should have scored for the Lions when he volleyed over from close range, but then provided the cross for Morison to head them in front.

Shane Ferguson crossed for Gregory to double the lead with his head, and then set up Morison to nod in his second.

Morison sent another header narrowly wide late on, as Peterborough lost for the fourth time in five league games.

The win moved Millwall up a place to fifth in the table, with Posh sliding further out of play-off contention in 12th, eight points away from the top six.

Millwall boss Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:

"I thought our all-round attacking play was excellent today.

"We did really well to get the ball into wide areas. I thought the front two, with and without the ball, were excellent.

"Their quality with the ball is there to be seen because their goal tally says so - 20 goals (for Lee Gregory), 12 for Steve Morison, they're a good pair.

"There's a spirit about us and we dig in for each other."

Peterborough boss Graham Westley told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:

"They played pretty much as we thought they would, there were no surprises for us, we prepared for everything that came our way.

"We didn't execute the job that we came here to do. I don't think in possession we took anywhere near enough responsibility for the ball.

"I don't think we developed our forward game in any serious way.

"We didn't box clever, things we knew they did undid us, which is naive, and I think we're capable of better than that."