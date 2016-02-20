Match ends, Clyde 2, Berwick Rangers 1.
Scottish Championship: Clyde 2-1 Berwick Rangers
-
- From the section Football
Clyde ended a run of four straight defeats by edging out struggling Berwick Rangers in Scottish League Two.
Two goals in as many first-half minutes gave the hosts control, with Scott Linton breaking the deadlock from the spot after Brian Martin's hand ball.
John Gemmell heading Chris Smith's cross past goalkeeper Mark Walters and into the bottom-left corner.
Ewan McNeil fired into the corner with 20 minutes remaining, but Berwick could not find an equaliser.
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Waters
- 22Millen
- 23AndrewsSubstituted forBolochoweckyjat 82'minutes
- 4McLaughlin
- 6Smith
- 7McLaughlin
- 24McGovern
- 11HigginsSubstituted forSlaneat 78'minutes
- 3Linton
- 10Gormley
- 9GemmellBooked at 69mins
Substitutes
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 8Slane
- 12Marsh
- 14Brisbane
- 15Mcmillan
- 16Glackin
- 19Watson
Berwick
- 1Walters
- 2McNeil
- 5Wilson
- 6McGregorBooked at 74mins
- 3Crane
- 8WalkerSubstituted forStevensonat 61'minutes
- 4Notman
- 11MartinBooked at 32mins
- 10HendersonSubstituted forCunninghamat 78'minutes
- 7Lavery
- 9McKennaSubstituted forGrahamat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Beveridge
- 13Morris
- 14Graham
- 15Stevenson
- 16Cunningham
- 17Fairbairn
- 18Trialist
- Referee:
- Mike Taylor
- Attendance:
- 539
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clyde 2, Berwick Rangers 1.
Attempt missed. Sandy Cunningham (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Scott Linton.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Marc Waters.
Attempt saved. Sandy Cunningham (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Paul Slane (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Finn Graham (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Ewan McNeil (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Calum Crane.
Attempt saved. John Gemmell (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Sandy Cunningham (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Michael Bolochoweckyj replaces Marvin Andrews.
Attempt missed. Sandy Cunningham (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Chris Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Paul Slane replaces Sean Higgins.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Sandy Cunningham replaces Blair Henderson.
Attempt saved. Scott McLaughlin (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Jordan McGregor (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott McLaughlin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Berwick Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 2, Berwick Rangers 1. Ewan McNeil (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Marc Waters.
Attempt saved. Finn Graham (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Finn Graham (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
John Gemmell (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.
John Gemmell (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Brian Martin (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Mark McLaughlin (Clyde).
Dylan Stevenson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. David Gormley (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Mark McLaughlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Finn Graham replaces Michael McKenna.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Dylan Stevenson replaces Allan Walker.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Steven Notman.
Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Sean Higgins (Clyde).
Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.