Scottish Championship: Clyde 2-1 Berwick Rangers

Clyde ended a run of four straight defeats by edging out struggling Berwick Rangers in Scottish League Two.

Two goals in as many first-half minutes gave the hosts control, with Scott Linton breaking the deadlock from the spot after Brian Martin's hand ball.

John Gemmell heading Chris Smith's cross past goalkeeper Mark Walters and into the bottom-left corner.

Ewan McNeil fired into the corner with 20 minutes remaining, but Berwick could not find an equaliser.

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Waters
  • 22Millen
  • 23AndrewsSubstituted forBolochoweckyjat 82'minutes
  • 4McLaughlin
  • 6Smith
  • 7McLaughlin
  • 24McGovern
  • 11HigginsSubstituted forSlaneat 78'minutes
  • 3Linton
  • 10Gormley
  • 9GemmellBooked at 69mins

Substitutes

  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 8Slane
  • 12Marsh
  • 14Brisbane
  • 15Mcmillan
  • 16Glackin
  • 19Watson

Berwick

  • 1Walters
  • 2McNeil
  • 5Wilson
  • 6McGregorBooked at 74mins
  • 3Crane
  • 8WalkerSubstituted forStevensonat 61'minutes
  • 4Notman
  • 11MartinBooked at 32mins
  • 10HendersonSubstituted forCunninghamat 78'minutes
  • 7Lavery
  • 9McKennaSubstituted forGrahamat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Beveridge
  • 13Morris
  • 14Graham
  • 15Stevenson
  • 16Cunningham
  • 17Fairbairn
  • 18Trialist
Referee:
Mike Taylor
Attendance:
539

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Clyde 2, Berwick Rangers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Clyde 2, Berwick Rangers 1.

Attempt missed. Sandy Cunningham (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Scott Linton.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Marc Waters.

Attempt saved. Sandy Cunningham (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Paul Slane (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Finn Graham (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt missed. Ewan McNeil (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Calum Crane.

Attempt saved. John Gemmell (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Sandy Cunningham (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Michael Bolochoweckyj replaces Marvin Andrews.

Attempt missed. Sandy Cunningham (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Chris Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Paul Slane replaces Sean Higgins.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Sandy Cunningham replaces Blair Henderson.

Attempt saved. Scott McLaughlin (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Jordan McGregor (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott McLaughlin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Berwick Rangers).

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 2, Berwick Rangers 1. Ewan McNeil (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Marc Waters.

Attempt saved. Finn Graham (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Finn Graham (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

John Gemmell (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.

John Gemmell (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt missed. Brian Martin (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Mark McLaughlin (Clyde).

Dylan Stevenson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. David Gormley (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Mark McLaughlin.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Finn Graham replaces Michael McKenna.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Dylan Stevenson replaces Allan Walker.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Steven Notman.

Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Sean Higgins (Clyde).

Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife26135843311244
2Elgin2513484334943
3Queen's Park2411583021938
4Annan Athletic2411584337638
5Stirling2410593427735
6Clyde2210393226633
7Montrose2695123953-1432
8Arbroath2494113332131
9Berwick2474133046-1625
10East Stirlingshire2372143252-2023
