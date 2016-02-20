Scottish Championship: Clyde 2-1 Berwick Rangers

Clyde ended a run of four straight defeats by edging out struggling Berwick Rangers in Scottish League Two.

Two goals in as many first-half minutes gave the hosts control, with Scott Linton breaking the deadlock from the spot after Brian Martin's hand ball.

John Gemmell heading Chris Smith's cross past goalkeeper Mark Walters and into the bottom-left corner.

Ewan McNeil fired into the corner with 20 minutes remaining, but Berwick could not find an equaliser.