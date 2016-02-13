James McFadden: Motherwell and Scotland forward agrees to stay

James McFadden played twice as a substitute for Motherwell in January

Scotland forward James McFadden has signed for Motherwell for a fourth time, agreeing a contract until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old returned to Fir Park in December, featuring twice for the Premiership club as a substitute.

That arrangement expired at the end of January, with McFadden expecting to move on to the United States.

However, that deal fell through and he returns to the Well squad in time for Saturday's match with Kilmarnock.

"He is a terrific player and what he brings to training is great," manager Mark McGhee told BBC Scotland.

"He is a great player at this level and, at one stage, he is going to come on and make an impact."

The forward, capped 48 times, came through Motherwell's youth academy to make his debut in 2000 before moving to Everton in a transfer worth £1.8m.

McFadden also played for Birmingham City and Sunderland before returning to Fir Park in 2013 for a season in which he helped the club finish runners-up in the Scottish top flight.

McFadden told the club website: "I'm really pleased to be staying on at Motherwell.

"I love it here and it's the only club in Scotland I'd consider at this stage."