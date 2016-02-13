Football League: Five things you may have missed

Jimmy Hill was Coventry City manager between 1961 and 1967

Saying goodbye to a football legend with half a dozen goals, 'Bad Boys' at the Wham Stadium and contrasting fortunes for new managers.

It was another busy Saturday in the Football League, packed full of talking points.

BBC Sport takes a look at five things you may have missed.

The perfect tribute to Jimmy Hill

A giant picture of Hill was unveiled before kick-off

Less than 24 hours after thousands of people celebrated the life of ex-Coventry City manager and chairman Jimmy Hill at Coventry Cathedral, the Sky Blues put in a performance Hill would have been proud of with a 6-0 thumping of Bury.

Following emotional tributes before kick-off at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry raced into a 3-0 lead inside 16 minutes and were 4-0 up at half-time.

Adam Armstrong added another couple after the break as Tony Mowbray's side ended a run of five League One games without a win.

Former Match of the Day host Hill died in December at the age of 87.

"It was a poignant day and I was pleased that the team could find the performance that merited what has happened in the past few days," Sky Blues boss Mowbray told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire.

Goal-shy Blackburn

Roy Keane, who was Paul Lambert's assistant at Aston Villa, was in the stands on Saturday

If it is goals you are looking for, it is probably best to steer clear of watching Blackburn Rovers this season.

Paul Lambert's Rovers side have scored just 25 times in 29 games, conceded 27, and again failed to hit the back of the net in Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Hull at Ewood Park.

Having sold top-scorer Jordan Rhodes to Middlesbrough in the January transfer window, a change in fortunes looks unlikely any time soon.

"Today I thought once the second goal went in, we looked far short. You can't play the way we did last week and then turn in that performance," said Lambert.

"It will drive you mad. We have to find consistency quickly, really quickly."

They have also drawn 13 matches this campaign, the most in the top four divisions along with League One Oldham.

However, they still have some way to go to beat the record number of draws in a 46-game season - Exeter (1986-87), Hartlepool (1997-98), and Cardiff (1997-98) all drew 23.

Ton-up for Colchester?

Things go from bad to worse for League One's bottom side Colchester, who are still without a league win since 20 October following Saturday's 4-1 home defeat by Swindon.

If being eight points from safety is not concerning enough for U's fans, Kevin Keen's side have now conceded 72 goals.

With 16 games left it is looking increasingly likely Colchester will become the first team to let in 100 goals since Stockport County shipped 102 in the old First Division in 2001-02.

There have been lots of tough days at the office - it's now 16 games without victory

Mixed results for the new bosses

Following another week on the managerial merry-go-round, four new bosses took to the touchline for the first time.

The story of the last few days has undoubtedly been at Derby, where Darren Wassall has taken charge following Paul Clement's surprise sacking on Monday.

However, things did not go to plan for the former Rams defender as he watched his team suffer a 1-0 home defeat by lowly MK Dons.

Rotherham's new temporary manager Neil Warnock held out for a goalless draw at home to Birmingham despite finishing the game with nine men.

Lee Johnson applauds the fans at Ashton Gate after victory in his first match

At Ashton Gate, former Bristol City player Lee Johnson enjoyed a winning start as Robins boss as two Aden Flint headers earned his side victory over Ipswich.

"There is still work to do, but it was a good start," said Johnson. "A lot of what I saw really pleased me.

"The atmosphere created by the fans was tremendous and I really appreciated that."

Away from the Championship, Craig Hignett, who said he liked "a laugh and a joke" last week, had plenty to smile about after leading League Two Hartlepool United to victory over Yeovil Town in his first game in charge.

'Bad Boys' at the Wham Stadium

Wham's hit Bad Boys reached number two in the charts in 1983

It was certainly a case of 'Bad Boys' at Accrington's Wham Stadium as a full-scale melee saw three players sent off in the second half against Crawley.

The game erupted in the 65th minute following a tackle from Stanley's Shay McCartan on Crawley man Simon Walton, which saw McCartan dismissed for the challenge and Walton shown red for his reaction.

Accrington's unused substitute goalkeeper, Jason Mooney, was also given his marching orders for racing onto the pitch and getting involved.

When things eventually calmed down, Accrington kept their League Two promotion push alive running out 4-1 winners.