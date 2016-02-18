Obafemi Martins leaves MLS for Chinese Super League

Obafemi Martins scored 43 goals in 84 appearances for Seattle Sounders since joining in March 2013.

Former Newcastle striker Obafemi Martins has become the latest high-profile signing to join the Chinese Super League.

Martins, 31, has left Major League Soccer side the Seattle Sounders to join Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

"For me it's now time for a new challenge [in China]," Martins said after announcing the move.

"I've grown to appreciate the feeling I get when entering environments where I'm not a proven footballer."

Neither side has confirmed the move, but the Nigeria striker announced his departure from Seattle on his Twitter page.

Martins was linked with a move back to the Premier League in the January window, but British agent Tony Harris along with the player's attorney Soroosh Abdi brokered the deal taking the Super Eagle to China instead.

Martins, who joins Senegalese striker Demba Ba at the Shanghai club, becomes the latest high-profile player to make the switch to the cash-rich Super League.

Colombia striker Jackson Martinez, former Chelsea midfielder Ramires, Cameroon captain Stephane Mbia and ex-Serie A duo Gervinho and Fredy Guarin are among the other big Chinese signings in 2016.

The transfer window closes in China on 26 February.

Martins burst into the international limelight at Italian side Inter Milan before switching to Newcastle in August 2006. He scored 35 goals in his three seasons with the Magpies, later joining Birmingham City on loan in 2011.

The striker, who has also had spells in Germany, Russia and Spain, will be remembered for scoring Birmingham City's winner in their 2-1 Carling Cup final victory over Arsenal in 2011 - the club's first silverware since 1963.