Crawley Town: Takeover by Turkish investor moves closer

Crawley Town, who are 15th in League Two, were first put up for sale in March 2013

The takeover of Crawley Town by a Turkish investor has moved closer, with contracts set to be exchanged by the two parties in the next 24 hours.

The League Two club have been in negotiations since October.

"The club can confirm that a deposit has been received by the club's solicitor," a statement on the West Sussex club's website said.

"Both parties are working towards completing the sale of the club by early next week."

The takeover is subject to the Turkish investor satisfying the Football League's Owners and Directors test.