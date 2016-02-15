Serge Aurier: PSG defender's actions were pitiful - Laurent Blanc

Aurier has started 19 of PSG's 26 league games this season

Paris St-Germain manager Laurent Blanc says it was "pitiful" of defender Serge Aurier to make homophobic comments about him in an online video.

The Ivory Coast international, 23, has been suspended indefinitely by PSG for insulting Blanc and team-mates on social media app Periscope.

"How did I react? Very badly," said former France captain Blanc, 50.

"He's a big boy, can do what he wants, but he's penalising the club through the image he gives and what he said."

Aurier was banned by the French champions on Sunday, the day after the video emerged, and later apologised for his "inexcusable" behaviour.

In March 2015, he was banned for three European matches after insulting referee Bjorn Kuipers on Facebook following a Champions League game.

"This is a democracy, we are free to think what we think, we can have our own opinions," said Blanc, who signed Aurier from Toulouse in 2014.

"But that boy... two years ago, I committed myself to make him come to Paris and what I saw was all the thanks I got. I think that's pitiful."

'No impact on Chelsea preparation'

Runaway Ligue 1 leaders PSG welcome Chelsea to the French capital on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Aurier's outburst has dominated the build-up, although Blanc denied it has hampered his squad's preparations.

"We would like to have prepared with a little bit more calm, but it's a player that gets out by himself," added the former Barcelona and Manchester United defender.

"Of course, we would prefer to avoid that but the most important thing is the Champions League game.

"One player won't play, but for the rest the preparation is the same as usual."

PSG unable to silence irritated Blanc

The French club told the media that Blanc would answer only one question on Aurier at Monday's pre-match news conference.

But the former France boss returned to the subject on several occasions, including to dismiss suggestions that the incident would not have happened at other top European clubs.

"I don't think any club is immune from those things, especially with social media," Blanc added. "We're never safe."