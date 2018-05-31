BBC Sport - Shrewsbury v Man Utd: Shrews shock Rooney and Everton in 2003

When Rooney was humbled by Shrewsbury

Watch highlights of Shrewsbury Town's famous 2003 FA Cup win over an Everton side featuring a young Wayne Rooney.

Injury means the England captain will not feature on Monday night as the Shrews host Manchester United in this year's fifth round.

You can listen to live commentary of Shrewsbury Town v Manchester United on Radio 5 live on Monday from 1945 GMT and watch live goals as they go in on the BBC Sport website.

Or watch extended match highlights on FA Cup MOTD on BBC one at 11.15pm.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories