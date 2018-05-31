BBC Sport - FA Cup: Seven moments that would never have happened without replays
Seven great moments in FA Cup replays
- From the section Football
BBC Sport looks back at seven famous FA Cup moments that would never have happened without replays.
A tabloid newspaper has claimed talks have taken place between the Premier League and the FA in a bid to ease fixture congestion, with one possible solution being that FA Cup replays could be scrapped and ties played in midweek.
READ MORE: FA considers scrapping cup replays