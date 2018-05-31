BBC Sport - FA Cup: Seven moments that would never have happened without replays

Seven great moments in FA Cup replays

BBC Sport looks back at seven famous FA Cup moments that would never have happened without replays.

A tabloid newspaper has claimed talks have taken place between the Premier League and the FA in a bid to ease fixture congestion, with one possible solution being that FA Cup replays could be scrapped and ties played in midweek.

READ MORE: FA considers scrapping cup replays

Top videos

Video

Seven great moments in FA Cup replays

Video

'England recall is like another debut'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Red Star Belgrade bus catches fire during title parade

Video

'Madrid experience important, but it's not everything'

Video

World champ's drive-thru dilemma

  • From the section News
Video

Five great plays: Leicester Riders win BBL Play-offs

Top Stories