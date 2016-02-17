Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has returned to training and could be in line to start for the club after being dropped to the bench by boss Remi Garde, according to the Express and Star. external-link

The midfielder, who had been relegated to the sidelines after a bout of tonsillitis and an ankle injury, could return to the team as Garde looks to make changes after Sunday's 6-0 home defeat by Liverpool.

The Daily Mirror external-link is reporting that Joleon Lescott has responded to critics following his post-match tweet on Sunday. The defender has told a fan to come to the training ground to meet him as well as retaliating to comments from former Villa striker Stan Collymore.