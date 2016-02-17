Last updated on .From the section European Football

Molotov cocktails were thrown at police during the clashes on Sunday in the Corsican city of Bastia

Bastia's Ligue 1 home match against Nantes on Saturday has been postponed because of violent clashes between fans and police.

Fans were arrested and one was injured after trouble flared following Bastia's match at Reims on Saturday.

That sparked protests and violence in the Corsican city of Bastia on Sunday, during which a crowd of about 100 people attacked a police station.

The trouble continued on Monday and Tuesday, with further violent protests.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) ordered Bastia to bring forward their match on Saturday from 19:00 GMT to 13:00 GMT.

When they refused, the match was postponed until 9 March.

"I cannot tolerate that football be a pretext for violent actions," said LFP president Frederic Thiriez.

A Bastia fan was injured during the clashes with police following the match in the Champagne region of France