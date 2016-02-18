Jake Wright: Oxford United defender out with hamstring tear

Jake Wright moved to Oxford United from Brighton following a loan spell in June 2010

Oxford United captain Jake Wright is set to be out for three to four games with a hamstring tear.

Wright picked up the injury against League Two leaders Northampton Town on Tuesday and was replaced by Chey Dunkley for the final 14 minutes.

"It looks like a grade one tear to his hamstring, which rules him out for around 10 days to start with," manager Michael Appleton told BBC Radio Oxford.

"It's a blow from a playing point of view and also because he's a leader."

Wright, 29, has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Oxford this season.

On Saturday they host fourth-placed Accrington, who are six points behind Appleton's side with two games in hand.