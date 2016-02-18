Last updated on .From the section Football

Craig Dawson made his Premier League debut for West Bromwich Albion at Swansea in September 2011

Defender Craig Dawson has signed an improved one-year contract extension at West Bromwich Albion.

The 25-year-old has made 97 appearances and scored four goals since joining the Baggies from Rochdale in August 2011.

Dawson's current deal still had a year to run but his new contract will keep him at The Hawthorns until 2018.

"I'm really enjoying my football, especially over the last year and a half when I've been a regular in the first team," he told the club website. external-link

"I've been down here a few years now, the family is settled in this area, so it was a very easy decision to extend my contract.

"It means I can just concentrate on playing and doing everything I can to stay in the team and carry on contributing to things."