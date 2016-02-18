Chris Gunter: Reading defender signs new contract

Chris Gunter is set to remain at Reading until the summer of 2018

Wales international defender Chris Gunter has signed a two-year contract extension with Reading.

The 26-year-old's contract was due to expire at the end of the season but the new agreement will keep him with the Championship club until 2018.

Gunter, an ever-present for Reading this season, is expected to feature for Wales at Euro 2016 in the summer.

"It's a really good day for us all," Reading manager Brian McDermott told the club website.