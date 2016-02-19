Antonio Adan, Roberto Firmino, Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool gossip

Liverpool are considering triggering the £6.2m release clause in the contract of 28-year-old Real Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan. (Fichajes.com, in Spanish)

Meanwhile, the first steps towards the redevelopment of Liverpool's stadium could be taken on Friday, with the council expected to approve plans for the £260m Anfield regeneration project, which includes a new hotel and business hub. (Liverpool Echo)

This should be more welcome news after the owners last week scrapped controversial plans for £77 tickets.

And finally, do you want to see manager Jurgen Klopp nutmeg Brazilian attacker Roberto Firmino? Thought so, click here.