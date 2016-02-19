Guernsey FC capable of promotion, says coach Colin Fallaize

Colin Fallaize led Guernsey to an Island Games gold medal in 2003

Guernsey FC are capable of gaining promotion and being competitive in the Isthmian League Premier Division, says first-team coach Colin Fallaize.

The club has slipped out of the Division One South play-off places this month after a run of four defeats in the last five games.

"We're still competitive and I truly believe we can get out of this league," Fallaize told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"This is just showing how difficult a league this is to get out of."

Guernsey travel to relegation-threatened Chipstead on Saturday as they aim for a first win since the end of last month.

"The level above is where I believe our ultimate challenges would be or there'd be serious changes in what we do to go further than that," added Fallaize, who has been Tony Vance's right-hand man since the club was formed in 2011.

"I believe we've got the ability to compete in both leagues, and I don't think there's a massive amount of difference between the two leagues.

"It's a very competitive league full stop, but I think we can get out of it," he added.