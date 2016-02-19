Guernsey FC capable of promotion, says coach Colin Fallaize

Guernsey FC are capable of gaining promotion and being competitive in the Isthmian League Premier Division, says first-team coach Colin Fallaize.

The club has slipped out of the Division One South play-off places this month after a run of four defeats in the last five games.

"We're still competitive and I truly believe we can get out of this league," Fallaize told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"This is just showing how difficult a league this is to get out of."

Guernsey travel to relegation-threatened Chipstead on Saturday as they aim for a first win since the end of last month.

"The level above is where I believe our ultimate challenges would be or there'd be serious changes in what we do to go further than that," added Fallaize, who has been Tony Vance's right-hand man since the club was formed in 2011.

"I believe we've got the ability to compete in both leagues, and I don't think there's a massive amount of difference between the two leagues.

"It's a very competitive league full stop, but I think we can get out of it," he added.

