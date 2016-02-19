Bristol Rovers: Al-Qadi family complete takeover of League Two club

Media playback is not supported on this device Al-Qadi wants long-term Rovers success

League Two promotion-chasers Bristol Rovers have been taken over by the Jordanian Al-Qadi family.

Jordanian Football Association member Wael Al-Qadi has been named club president after the family bought a 92% stake in Rovers.

Former Swansea City chairman Steve Hamer replaces Nick Higgs as chairman.

In October, former director Colin Sexstone said a takeover may help the club move to a new stadium, almost 11 years after plans were first announced.

The club have played at the 11,916-capacity Memorial Stadium since 1996, with a proposed move to a 21,700-seat stadium delayed by a lack of funds.

The Al-Qadis have interests in the tourism and banking industries, and Wael Al-Qadi told BBC Radio Bristol: "I'm a football man, I'm very passionate about football, I consider myself like the fans and I want what's best for this club.

"This football club requires and needs a new stadium. Once we are ready to go ahead with that project, we will.

"There's a lot of work that has been done, but I have to come in and verify or make sure everything is in order, 100%, before taking the next step."