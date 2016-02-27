Match ends, Stevenage 0, Exeter City 2.
Stevenage 0-2 Exeter City
-
- From the section League Two
Jayden Stockley scored twice as Exeter City sealed victory over Stevenage for their first win in five games.
Ryan Hedges almost gave the hosts the lead but his effort was blocked by Christian Ribeiro, before Bobby Olejnik saved Luke Wilkinson's shot.
Stockley put Exeter in front late on when he headed home Lee Holmes' cross and doubled his tally in stoppage time.
The Grecians' striker worked his way on to David Wheeler's ball to fire 14th-placed Exeter to victory.
Stevenage slip a place to 20th in the League Two table, while Exeter remain just below halfway after recording their first victory since beating Hartlepool on 30 January.
Stevenage caretaker manager Darren Sarll:
"If we're still talking about the same things four weeks in-a-row there's an identifiable problem.
"No one can tell me that in the last four games that if we had been clinical, taken half our chances, we'd probably be sitting here with four out of five wins. Instead we're sitting with two out of five wins.
"It's mind-boggling to think how many games we've dominated. There's not an opposing manager that can say we having dominated them in the last five games. But there are three managers that are walking away with my points, and I don't like that."
Line-ups
Stevenage
- 1Jones
- 25Henry
- 5Franks
- 2Wilkinson
- 30Ogilvie
- 3Cox
- 15Tonge
- 6HedgesSubstituted forKennedyat 71'minutes
- 32ConlonBooked at 49minsSubstituted forMarriottat 80'minutes
- 13HarrisonSubstituted forO'Connorat 64'minutes
- 11Pett
Substitutes
- 10O'Connor
- 14Marriott
- 16Day
- 19Wells
- 27Johnson
- 33Kennedy
- 34Gorman
Exeter
- 1Olejnik
- 2ButterfieldSubstituted forBrownat 66'minutes
- 6Ribeiro
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 3Woodman
- 14Nicholls
- 8Oakley
- 4NobleSubstituted forHolmesat 58'minutes
- 7Harley
- 18ReidSubstituted forStockleyat 70'minutes
- 22Wheeler
Substitutes
- 5McAllister
- 10Holmes
- 19Oyeleke
- 30Pym
- 33Stockley
- 38Taylor
- 39Brown
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 2,812
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stevenage 0, Exeter City 2.
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 0, Exeter City 2. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Wheeler.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Jamie Jones.
Attempt saved. David Wheeler (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Troy Brown.
Lee Cox (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).
Aaron O'Connor went off injured after Stevenage had used all subs.
Foul by Ronnie Henry (Stevenage).
Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 0, Exeter City 1. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Holmes.
Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Adam Marriott replaces Tom Conlon.
Foul by Tom Pett (Stevenage).
Craig Woodman (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Lee Cox (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Oakley (Exeter City).
Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Stevenage).
David Wheeler (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Lee Holmes (Exeter City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Ben Kennedy replaces Ryan Hedges.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Jayden Stockley replaces Jamie Reid.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Troy Brown.
Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage).
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Robert Olejnik.
Attempt saved. Aaron O'Connor (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Troy Brown replaces Danny Butterfield.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
Attempt missed. Fraser Franks (Stevenage) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Aaron O'Connor replaces Byron Harrison.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Matt Oakley.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Lee Holmes.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Lee Holmes replaces David Noble.
Attempt missed. Ronnie Henry (Stevenage) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high.
Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.