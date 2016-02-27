Stevenage 0-2 Exeter City

Jayden Stockley has scored five goals since joining Exeter on loan from Portsmouth

Jayden Stockley scored twice as Exeter City sealed victory over Stevenage for their first win in five games.

Ryan Hedges almost gave the hosts the lead but his effort was blocked by Christian Ribeiro, before Bobby Olejnik saved Luke Wilkinson's shot.

Stockley put Exeter in front late on when he headed home Lee Holmes' cross and doubled his tally in stoppage time.

The Grecians' striker worked his way on to David Wheeler's ball to fire 14th-placed Exeter to victory.

Stevenage slip a place to 20th in the League Two table, while Exeter remain just below halfway after recording their first victory since beating Hartlepool on 30 January.

Stevenage caretaker manager Darren Sarll:

"If we're still talking about the same things four weeks in-a-row there's an identifiable problem.

"No one can tell me that in the last four games that if we had been clinical, taken half our chances, we'd probably be sitting here with four out of five wins. Instead we're sitting with two out of five wins.

"It's mind-boggling to think how many games we've dominated. There's not an opposing manager that can say we having dominated them in the last five games. But there are three managers that are walking away with my points, and I don't like that."