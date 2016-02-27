Watford 0-0 Bournemouth

Watford's Troy Deeney (centre) made his 250th appearance for the Hornets

Watford and Bournemouth both missed good chances as their contest at Vicarage Road finished goalless.

Hornets' striker Odion Ighalo had the best of those opportunities when his header from eight yards sailed over the bar.

He also fired over the bar from 12 yards from a quick free-kick, and forced Artur Boruc into an early save.

The Cherries went close through Max Gradel, who made his first appearance since a ligament injury in August.

Hornets in a mid-table slumber?

Odion Ighalo (24) was unmarked when he had his headed chance from eight yards

They have 37 points and might only need about 42 to secure Premier League survival. So with a estimated £100m guaranteed for retaining top-flight status, you cannot blame Quique Sanchez Flores' men for appearing to drop down a gear.

Nevertheless, there is pride at stake, and for Ighalo, the honour of finishing as the division's top scorer. The Nigerian has 14 goals - five goals fewer than Leicester's Jamie Vardy - but has not found the net only once in the league since 28 December.

Had the 26-year-old been at his sharpest he would have scored inside the first minute instead of firing at Boruc. He also headed over inexplicably in the second half and then again missed the target after Ben Watson's quick thinking from a free-kick gave him another good opportunity.

When will his rotten run come to an end?

Cherries could have nicked it

Flores will no doubt think his side should have won the match, but so will counterpart Eddie Howe.

Gradel, who came on for the injured Junior Stanislas in the 21st minute, had a header and looping shot saved by Gomes. The Brazilian keeper then made a fantastic stop to prevent Harry Arter's swerving shot from bursting the net.

One incident that is certain to be discussed was the handball by Watford's Valon Behrami from a corner. Intentional? Referee Anthony Taylor did not think so.

The point moves Bournemouth further away from the bottom three. Aside from good forward play, the defence limited Watford to few clear-cut chances. Repeat all-round displays should see them safe.

Man of the match - Heurelho Gomes (Watford)

He's unorthodox, but at times very effective - the Brazilian keeper produced good saves at Vicarage Road to deny Bournemouth an away win

Manager reaction

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe:

Cherries were not clinical enough - Howe

"We should have won. We were excellent in long spells of the game. But it's a clean sheet and a point.

"Any point gained away from home is a valuable one. However, Gomes did make some wonderful saves today.

"I thought it was a penalty when Behrami handled. The ref had a good game though. The speed of which the ball flies around you, you have sympathy. But from my angle it looked a penalty."

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores:

Flores not worried about lack of Watford goals

"When you don't win it's important to get a point. We are closer to the 40-point mark.

"I don't worry about Ighalo not scoring. He gets chances. All the players do need to contribute but we are creating chances - 0-0 is fair enough.

"Our next match is against Man United. They are strong. We have to go into the match knowing this will be tough."

The stats you need to know

Watford had just one shot on target against Bournemouth; only against Southampton (0) in August have they attempted fewer at Vicarage Road this season

The Hornets have failed to score in five of their last seven Premier League matches

Bournemouth have lost just one of their last eight Premier League away games (W3 D4 L1)

Watford recorded just their second clean sheet in 10 Premier League games

Keeper Gomes made more passes than any other Watford player versus Bournemouth (37)

What next?

Watford are at Manchester United on Wednesday 2 March, and Bournemouth host south coast rivals Southampton a day earlier.