AFC Bournemouth: Yeovil sign Cherries striker Brandon Goodship

Yeovil Town have signed striker Brandon Goodship on a month's loan from Premier League club AFC Bournemouth.

Goodship recently returned to action for Bournemouth's Under-21 side after an 18-month lay-off with a knee injury.

"Brandon has been training with us recently and has looked sharp. He has a real hunger about him and is itching to get playing and scoring goals," Yeovil boss Darren Way told the club website.

The 21-year-old was on the bench for Saturday's match against Portsmouth.

