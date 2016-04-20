Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool 4-0 Everton: BBC Football Daily video match report

Liverpool stretched their unbeaten run against Everton at Anfield to 17 years with an eye-catching performance in Jurgen Klopp's first Merseyside derby.

The Reds impressed against the lacklustre Toffees who also had Ramiro Funes Mori sent off.

Divock Origi headed his side into the lead, with Mamadou Sakho scoring a second.

Daniel Sturridge drove in a third before Philippe Coutinho's curled finish completed an emphatic win.

The result keeps Liverpool in with an outside chance of a top-four finish. They are seventh on 54 points, six points behind Arsenal in fourth while Everton are 11th on 41 points.

Ex-Everton players label team 'a shambles'

Relive Liverpool's win over Everton

Wednesday's Premier League reaction

A tale of two teams

Daniel Sturridge's goal was his 50th in 87 appearances for Liverpool, making him the fourth-fastest Liverpool player to reach that landmark

Everton have not won at Anfield since 1999 and, in truth, they never looked like getting anything from their latest visit.

The Reds looked more organised from the outset, attacked with pace and in numbers, and only a couple of good saves from Joel Robles prevented the hosts from taking the lead much earlier than the 43rd minute.

The sending-off of Funes Moris, after he stood on Origi's ankle, arguably ended any hopes of an Everton fightback but there had been little to suggest that was ever on the cards.

Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool 4-0 Everton: Win marred by Origi injury - Klopp

Liverpool finished with 37 shots on goal, 13 of those on target, while all three of Everton's efforts were wide.

This was the 226th Merseyside derby and one of the most one-sided but it did come at a cost for Liverpool as Klopp confirmed Origi had twisted his ankle.

Pressure mounting on Martinez?

Media playback is not supported on this device Everton loss horrible for fans - Roberto Martinez

The first Merseyside derby this season proved to be the final game in charge for Klopp's predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

Pressure had been mounting on the 43-year-old after a disappointing start to the season in which the Reds had won just three of their opening 10 games and, after a 1-1 draw at Goodison on 4 October, he was sacked.

The situation Rodgers found himself in before his departure mirrored Roberto Martinez's going into this game. The Everton boss was under pressure to get a positive result on Wednesday, having overseen just three wins in the 10 games prior to the trip to Anfield.

That pressure now shifts to Everton's next game, with Martinez needing to pick up his players for an FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday.

Klopp's magic touch

Liverpool had 64 touches inside the Everton area (left graphic). The Toffees had just three in Liverpool's.

Since Klopp arrived at Liverpool shortly after Rodgers' departure, the transformation of some of the club's once-out-of-favour players has been impressive.

Origi was sent out on loan to Lille last year and failed to shine as he was named in L'Equipe's worst Ligue 1 team of the season, while Sakho found himself a peripheral figure at Liverpool in the latter stages of Rodgers' reign.

Both, though, have become important parts of a Liverpool side that have now won four straight games games in all competitions - including last week's impressive victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League.

Just as on that night, both Origi and Sakho scored against Everton while Lucas Levia, who almost left the club at the start of this season, provided the assist for Sturridge's goal.

On top of that, Klopp was able to make nine changes from the side that beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the weekend. The former Dortmund boss has found a way to get the best out of the players in his squad.

What they said

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "It was really difficult for Everton: red card, injuries, good opponent.

"The second half changed completely with the red card and then the next change when John Stones had to come off that was really not easy for Everton.

"There was no real fight any more. That is not usual. There have been a lot more intensive derbies for sure and there will be a lot more intensive derbies."

Man of the match - James Milner

James Milner provided the assists for the opening two goals. He has now got 10 assists in 2016, two more than any other player.

The stats you need to know

There have now been 21 red cards in the Merseyside derby in Premier League history, more than any other fixture (14 Everton, 7 Liverpool).

Daniel Sturridge has scored more goals in the Premier League against Everton than against any other team (6).

Divock Origi has scored five times in his past five games for Liverpool (all competitions).

James Milner has recorded 11 assists in 2016 in all competitions, three more than any other Premier League player.

Liverpool have won back-to-back games at Anfield in the Premier League for the first time since May 2015.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the past 11 Premier League Merseyside derbies (W4 D7 L0).

Everton's two heaviest Premier League Merseyside derby defeats have both been under Roberto Martinez and both at Anfield (4-0 in January 2014)

What next?

Liverpool host relegation-threatened Newcastle on Saturday while Everton play Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals.