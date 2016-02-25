Europa League - Round of 32 - 2nd Leg
Man Utd5FC Midtjylland1

Manchester United 5-1 FC Midtjylland (agg 6-3)

By Neil Johnston

BBC Sport

Marcus Rashford, 18, scores on his Manchester United debut in front of the Stretford End
Marcus Rashford, 18, scores on his Manchester United debut in front of the Stretford End

Teenager Marcus Rashford scored twice on his debut as Manchester United came from behind to thrash FC Midtjylland and reach the Europa League last 16.

The Danish champions led 2-1 from the first leg and Pione Sisto increased their advantage.

Nikolay Bodurov's own goal reduced the deficit before Rashford, who only started after Anthony Martial was injured in the warm-up, struck twice.

Ander Herrera's penalty and Memphis Depay's late goal completed the rout.

Juan Mata missed a penalty at 1-1, while Midtjylland finished with 10 men after Andre Romer was sent off for a second yellow card.

Rashford to the rescue

Manchester United debutant Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring in the Europa League
Marcus Rashford was born in October 1997 - 16 months before FC Midtjylland were formed in February 1999

While the scoreline was emphatic in the end, United were looking at an embarrassing exit before Rashford netted twice in the space of 12 second-half minutes in front of the Stretford End.

The 18-year-old, named as a substitute on the team sheet, was only elevated to the starting line-up after France forward Martial damaged his hamstring in the warm-up.

Manchester-born Rashford showed confidence beyond his years from the start, but Sisto's tidy finish left Louis van Gaal's side staring at an embarrassing exit at the hands of a team formed in 1999.

Bodurov lifted the mood inside Old Trafford when he sliced Depay's cutback into his own net before Mata's spot-kick was saved by Mikkel Andersen after Ander Herrera was clipped by Kian Hansen.

The exciting Rashford put United ahead when he tucked home from seven yards before repeating the trick with a half-volley to make it 3-1.

Herrera added his side's fourth from the penalty spot after Hansen handled before Depay's thumping effort completed the scoring.

How's your luck

It looked like another sorry chapter in United's season of under-achievement even before a ball had been kicked.

Defender Chris Smalling was ruled out earlier on Thursday with a shoulder problem, paving the way for 19-year-old Joe Riley, a substitute in United's FA Cup win at Shrewsbury three days earlier, to make his first senior start.

Martial's injury paved the way for Rashford's debut, but after recovering from falling behind on the night, United scored four times inside the final half hour to pull away.

They could even afford to end the match with another teenage debutant on the pitch in the shape of 17-year-old Regan Poole.

Under-pressure Van Gaal managed a smile at the end after his side scored five in a match for the first time under his control in front of a 58,609 crowd.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal pleased with Europa League win

Analysis: Doubts still remain

BBC Sport's Simon Stone at Old Trafford

Manchester United are fond of talking about their 'great' European nights. The last came against Olympiakos under David Moyes two years ago when United overturned a 2-0 first leg deficit to win 3-2. Tonight will be added to the list.

Any doubts - and there remain plenty - amongst the United fans about manager Van Gaal were set aside for the good of the team.

They stuck with them when their team went a goal down - and again when Juan Mata missed his penalty. Slight murmurings were beginning with Rashford took centre stage, and after that the decibel levels went right up.

Indeed, if supporters were writing a template for what constituted an ideal night, this would probably be it. Comeback win, five goals and a local boy becoming the hero.

Indeed, so young is Rashford - a product of the same Fletcher Moss club where Wes Brown and Danny Welbeck cut their teeth - he has become United's youngest goalscorer in Europe.

United could face Gary Neville in the last 16

The draw for the last-16 stage takes place on Friday and there is a chance United could be paired with a friendly face - as well as a bitter rival.

Liverpool and Tottenham are also through and, with no country protection, teams from the same league can be drawn against one another.

Valencia, managed by former United defender Gary Neville, are also through after a 10-0 aggregate win over Rapid Vienna.

Man of the match - Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford (centre)
Rashford (centre) was thrown in at the deep end and took to the stage with ease to net twice on a dream debut.

The stats you need to know

  • United have scored five goals in a European game at Old Trafford for the first time since April 2007
  • Midtjylland scored with their first shot of the match
  • United are unbeaten in 10 European home games
  • The Danish champions have lost their last three European away games, conceding 11 in the process

Next up?

United have just two full days to recover before they entertain Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (14:05 GMT). The Gunners are seeking to do the double over Van Gaal's side having defeated the Red Devils 3-0 at the Emirates on 4 October.

Marcus Rashford tweet

Line-ups

Man Utd

  • 20Romero
  • 30Varela
  • 16Carrick
  • 17Blind
  • 49RileySubstituted forRojoat 79'minutes
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forPooleat 90+1'minutes
  • 28Schneiderlin
  • 35LingardBooked at 72minsSubstituted forPereiraat 86'minutes
  • 8Mata
  • 7Depay
  • 39Rashford

Substitutes

  • 5Rojo
  • 33McNair
  • 37Love
  • 40Castro Pereira
  • 41Poole
  • 44Pereira

FC Midtjylland

  • 31Andersen
  • 28RomerBooked at 89mins
  • 2HansenBooked at 87mins
  • 4Bodurov
  • 70NovakBooked at 35mins
  • 3Sparv
  • 36HassanSubstituted forKadlecat 67'minutes
  • 17OlssonSubstituted forPusicat 79'minutes
  • 7Poulsen
  • 27Sisto
  • 11UreñaSubstituted forOnuachuat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Pusic
  • 14Kadlec
  • 16Dahlin
  • 26Banggaard Jensen
  • 32Bak Nielsen
  • 33Onuachu
  • 77Royer
Referee:
Istvan Vad
Attendance:
58,609

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamFC Midtjylland
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home25
Away2
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home14
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester United 5, FC Midtjylland 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester United 5, FC Midtjylland 1.

Attempt missed. Andreas Pereira (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Guillermo Varela.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Regan Poole replaces Ander Herrera.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester United 5, FC Midtjylland 1. Memphis Depay (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos Rojo.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to André Romer (FC Midtjylland) for a bad foul.

Memphis Depay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by André Romer (FC Midtjylland).

Goal!

Goal! Manchester United 4, FC Midtjylland 1. Ander Herrera (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Booking

Kian Hansen (FC Midtjylland) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Penalty conceded by Kian Hansen (FC Midtjylland) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Andreas Pereira replaces Jesse Lingard.

Michael Carrick (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ebere Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjylland).

Ander Herrera (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jakob Poulsen (FC Midtjylland).

Guillermo Varela (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martin Pusic (FC Midtjylland).

Foul by Juan Mata (Manchester United).

Pione Sisto (FC Midtjylland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ebere Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjylland) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jakob Poulsen with a cross.

Foul by Daley Blind (Manchester United).

Tim Sparv (FC Midtjylland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Mata.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Midtjylland. Martin Pusic replaces Kristoffer Olsson.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Marcos Rojo replaces Joe Riley.

Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.

Joe Riley (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vaclav Kadlec (FC Midtjylland).

Memphis Depay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by André Romer (FC Midtjylland).

Goal!

Goal! Manchester United 3, FC Midtjylland 1. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Guillermo Varela with a cross.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Kian Hansen.

Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Mata.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Vaclav Kadlec.

Daley Blind (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ebere Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjylland).

Foul by Memphis Depay (Manchester United).

Kristoffer Olsson (FC Midtjylland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Top Stories

