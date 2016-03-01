Millwall 0-0 Wigan Athletic

Jussi Jaaskelainen joined Wigan last summer after his release by West Ham

Wigan stretched their unbeaten run to 13 games at Millwall despite playing the majority of the match with 10 men.

Jed Wallace's curled effort and Byron Webster's header over nearly broke the deadlock for the hosts.

The Latics lost midfielder Sam Morsy when he was sent off for two bookings in the space of six first-half minutes.

Gary Caldwell's side had 40-year-old goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen to thank for the point as he made saves from Wallace, Lee Gregory and Steve Morison.

Wigan remain second in League One but now sit four points behind leaders Burton, while Millwall stay fifth.

Millwall manager Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:

"I'm delighted with the performance. We were brilliant. We were outstanding. We dominated the top team in the division.

"We created numerous opportunities to score and it just didn't happen in front of goal, so I'm obviously disappointed that we didn't win the game, but delighted with the performance of the players."

Wigan manager Gary Caldwell told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It was a good contest. We don't need to question this team's character.

"I'm really proud of my 10 players and the subs that came on that had to battle and scrap and fight, it was a magnificent second half performance.

"It was two clear fouls, but to get two bookings, refs need to be strong and the crowd is on his back."