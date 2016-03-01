League One
Millwall0Wigan0

Millwall 0-0 Wigan Athletic

Jussi Jaaskelainen
Jussi Jaaskelainen joined Wigan last summer after his release by West Ham

Wigan stretched their unbeaten run to 13 games at Millwall despite playing the majority of the match with 10 men.

Jed Wallace's curled effort and Byron Webster's header over nearly broke the deadlock for the hosts.

The Latics lost midfielder Sam Morsy when he was sent off for two bookings in the space of six first-half minutes.

Gary Caldwell's side had 40-year-old goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen to thank for the point as he made saves from Wallace, Lee Gregory and Steve Morison.

Wigan remain second in League One but now sit four points behind leaders Burton, while Millwall stay fifth.

Millwall manager Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:

"I'm delighted with the performance. We were brilliant. We were outstanding. We dominated the top team in the division.

"We created numerous opportunities to score and it just didn't happen in front of goal, so I'm obviously disappointed that we didn't win the game, but delighted with the performance of the players."

Wigan manager Gary Caldwell told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It was a good contest. We don't need to question this team's character.

"I'm really proud of my 10 players and the subs that came on that had to battle and scrap and fight, it was a magnificent second half performance.

"It was two clear fouls, but to get two bookings, refs need to be strong and the crowd is on his back."

Line-ups

Millwall

  • 13Archer
  • 27Romeo
  • 16Beevers
  • 17WebsterBooked at 42mins
  • 3MartinBooked at 31minsSubstituted forO'Brienat 79'minutes
  • 25Wallace
  • 24ThompsonSubstituted forWilliamsat 64'minutes
  • 26Abdou
  • 18Ferguson
  • 20Morison
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 1Forde
  • 4Edwards
  • 6Williams
  • 10Onyedinma
  • 15Nelson
  • 22O'Brien
  • 28Philpot

Wigan

  • 32Jääskeläinen
  • 7McCann
  • 28Pearce
  • 20Morgan
  • 34WabaraBooked at 67mins
  • 8MorsyBooked at 34mins
  • 24McAlenySubstituted forDaviesat 65'minutes
  • 6Power
  • 4Perkins
  • 27ColcloughSubstituted forBarnettat 45'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 9GriggSubstituted forWildschutat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Davies
  • 13Nicholls
  • 15Flores
  • 18Chow
  • 25Barnett
  • 29Vuckic
  • 31Wildschut
Referee:
Lee Collins
Attendance:
7,981

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home20
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Millwall 0, Wigan Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Wigan Athletic 0.

Attempt missed. Byron Webster (Millwall) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.

Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Aiden O'Brien.

Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris McCann (Wigan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yanic Wildschut (Wigan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Craig Morgan.

Attempt missed. Shaun Williams (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by David Perkins.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Aiden O'Brien replaces Joe Martin.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Yanic Wildschut replaces William Grigg.

Attempt missed. Joe Martin (Millwall) header from very close range misses to the right.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Max Power.

Booking

Leon Barnett (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Leon Barnett (Wigan Athletic).

Foul by Nadjim Abdou (Millwall).

Max Power (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jussi Jääskeläinen.

Attempt saved. Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Reece Wabara (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lee Gregory (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Reece Wabara (Wigan Athletic).

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Byron Webster.

Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Craig Davies replaces Conor McAleny.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Shaun Williams replaces Ben Thompson.

Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Craig Morgan.

Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Steve Morison (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton33214843271667
2Wigan341712555302563
3Walsall331611649331659
4Gillingham341771060431758
5Millwall341671152411155
6Coventry331410956371952
7Barnsley34164145445952
8Southend34149114643351
9Bradford33149103936351
10Port Vale351310123939049
11Swindon34146145351248
12Sheff Utd34139124745248
13Bury34138134555-1047
14Scunthorpe33137133840-246
15Rochdale34129134446-245
16Peterborough34135165755244
17Fleetwood33109144041-139
18Chesterfield34115184554-938
19Doncaster33910143644-837
20Shrewsbury33107163951-1237
21Blackpool3498173343-1035
22Oldham33616113344-1134
23Crewe34611173659-2329
24Colchester3469194279-3727
View full League One table

