Choice of manager these days is like online dating, says Rochdale boss Keith Hill

Keith Hill returned to Rochdale in January 2013 for his second spell as manager

Renowned as a straight-talking manager and tough-tackling defender in his playing days - online dating is not the sort of subject you would expect Rochdale boss Keith Hill to know a lot about.

However, the 46-year-old seems to be something of an expert after comparing the number of unemployed managers to the likes of Tinder and eHarmony.

"There is a lot of short-term appointments - it's very difficult to not get bored these days because there's so much going on," he said.

"If you look at online dating for example, it just gives you an ocean of available partners and there are so many managers available to stimulate fans, a board or directors, players - I think it's modern day trend that you get bored so easily."

It is not the first time Hill has proved to know a thing or two about relationships.

In 2007, during his first spell in charge of Dale, he had this to say after a 2-1 home defeat by Stockport: "You can compare us at the moment to a bit of soft porn - there is an awful lot of foreplay and not a lot going on in the box."

So if you're after some advice on the opposite sex, it seems Hill could be the man to go to.

When football managers talk dating

Ian Holloway once compared himself to Blackpool saying: "We both look better in the dark."

However, Hill is not the only manager to talk about the lure of women. Here are some other classic quotes from the past...

"To put it in gentleman's terms, if you've been out for a night and you're looking for a young lady and you pull one, you've done what you set out to do. We didn't look our best today but we've pulled. Some weeks the lady is good looking and some weeks they're not. Our performance today would have been not the best looking bird but at least we got her in the taxi. She may not have been the best looking lady we ended up taking home but it was still very pleasant and very nice, so thanks very much and let's have coffee."

QPR boss Ian Holloway on his team's performance against Chesterfield in 2003.

"One night, I went to a bar, I was with a woman. We talked all night. We laughed, we flirted, I paid for several drinks of hers. At around 5am, a guy came in, grabbed her by the arm and took her to the bathroom. He made love to her and she left with him. That doesn't matter, because I had most of the possession on that night."

Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli after his side were beaten 3-0 by Uruguay despite dominating possession in 2015.

"Everyone thinks they have the prettiest wife at home."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in response to Sir Alex Ferguson's claim that Manchester United had been the best side in the Premier League since Christmas in 2002.

"It was only a matter of time before they got fit and after that it's like riding a bike - or making love to a beautiful woman - you never forget."

Blackburn manager Graeme Souness talking about the form of strikers Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke in 2003.