Liversedge: The team that have not played at home since Halloween

Liversedge's Clayborn ground in warmer times

There is little worse than getting ready for a game, going through your pre-match rituals and then having the disappointment of it being postponed.

Spare a thought then for ninth-tier side Liversedge.

The Yorkshire outfit have not played a match at their Clayborn home since 31 October, 115 days ago.

Coach Darren Attwood told BBC Radio Leeds: "It's really frustrating for us and we're starting to struggle financially.

"Saturday's postponement cost us about £300 and that money could be going towards the upkeep of the pitch.

"There is no revenue coming in if we don't play because the clubhouse isn't open Monday to Friday."

As a result of the postponed games, Liversedge find themselves bottom of the 22-team Northern Counties East League with four wins from 24 games.

However, they have eight games in hand on fourth-bottom Parkgate, who are nine points ahead of Attwood's side.

One spade and a wheelbarrow

The former Torquay United defender is hopeful that local businesses and clubs can help the small team of groundstaff work on the pitch's condition.

"We're looking towards the community and local sports facilities to help us. Even if a building firm could give us some sand and a wheelbarrow would help," he said.

"At the minute we have two people working on it and one of them is 72 years old. Between them they've got one spade and one wheelbarrow.

"They're trying really hard and they just need some support."

Liversedge's next scheduled home game is against Retford on Tuesday, 1 March.

Travelling 85 miles for a home game

Carlisle United's Brunton Park home was flooded in the aftermath of Storm Desmond

Carlisle United's Brunton Park home was the victim of two floods this season meaning the Cumbrians were forced to stage home games at the grounds of Blackburn, Preston and Blackpool.

Fellow League Two side Accrington Stanley did not play a home game between 14 November and 19 January this season.

And, further down the leagues, eighth-tier Ramsbottom United played their first home game in 66 days on Tuesday. Although they probably wished the game had not gone ahead, as they fell to a 3-0 defeat by Skelmersdale.

