Free agent Keith Ward signs for Derry City

Former Bohemians player Keith Ward signs for Derry City

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels has signed free agent Keith Ward.

The former Bohemians, Sligo Rovers, Dundalk and UCD midfielder, who is 26, joins after impressing in trial games against Sligo Rovers and Glentoran.

"Keith is a very intelligent player, he plays on the left and he has plenty to bring to the table," said Shiels.

Rory Patterson and Gareth McGlynn have already signed for the Candystripes, who will open their league campaign against Finn Harps on Friday 4 March.

Scottish pair Jordan Allen and Harry Monaghan have also been signed by Shiels, who is excited by his latest acquisition.

"I was recommended a few names from the list of free agents, but Keith was the one that caught my eye and he was keen to come as soon as he was contacted," Shiels told Derry City's website.