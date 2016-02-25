Lee Burge: Coventry City goalkeeper out for rest of season through injury

Lee Burge has made 32 appearances for Coventry City

Coventry City goalkeeper Lee Burge is set to have surgery on his shoulder and will miss the rest of the season.

Burge has made 10 appearances for the Sky Blues this season, but he has not featured since the FA Cup first round defeat by Northampton Town in November.

The 22-year-old, who started his career with League One side Coventry, also had a loan spell with Nuneaton in 2013.

Reice Charles-Cook is City's first-choice keeper, while 18-year-old Corey Addai will become his back-up.

No more loans at Coventry

City currently have six loan players, defenders Jack Stephens and Baily Cargill, midfielders James Maddison, loaned back to them following his sale to Norwich City, and Gael Bigirimana, as well as front players Adam Armstrong and Jacob Murphy. But the maximum permitted in any first team matchday squad is five.

"You could ask the question," said City manager Tony Mowbray, "why haven't we gone and got another goalkeeper on loan?

"We've already got a number of loans and I don't really want to be wasting a loan with someone who is just going to sit on the bench."