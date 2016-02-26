Callum O'Dowda: Oxford United winger deleted apps to avoid transfer rumours

Callum O'Dowda has represented Republic of Ireland at under-21 level this season

Oxford United winger Callum O'Dowda admits he deleted social media apps from his phone to avoid January transfer window speculation about him.

O'Dowda, 20, has been scouted by clubs above League Two and was linked with a move to Championship side Derby County.

But the Republic of Ireland under-21 international admits there was never a realistic chance of leaving Oxford.

"It was all speculation," he told BBC Radio Oxford. "I didn't have any major chats with anyone or any club."

"There was obviously a lot of banter from my team-mates. But, the advice I got was not to look into any of it and just focus on the football."

The Oxford United academy graduate removed any possible distractions from his phone as part of his self-imposed blackout.

"I wasn't looking at anything," he added. "I was literally only using my phone to make calls and send texts. I tried to keep it all away from myself and I think I dealt with it in quite a positive way.

"All my friends were talking about it and I even wouldn't reply to them."