Max Cartwright: Southport bring in Fleetwood Town defender on loan

National League side Southport have signed Fleetwood Town defender Max Cartwright on a one-month loan.

The 20-year-old has previously spent time on loan in non-league this season at National League North side Chorley.

He has progressed through the Cod Army's academy, but has yet to make a first-team appearance.

"I'm looking forward to playing some competitive games in and hopefully helping the team move up the table," he told the Southport website.

