Fleetwood Town 2-2 Sheffield United

Che Adams' stoppage-time penalty earned Sheffield United a share of the points against 10-man Fleetwood in League One.

The visitors opened the scoring at Highbury Stadium when Matt Done fired past Cod Army goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Ash Hunter headed in Victor Nirennold's cross to level for the hosts, before Marcus Nilsson flicked in Jimmy Ryan's free-kick to give Fleetwood the lead.

However, Nick Haughton was sent off for two yellow cards, before Adams netted after Matt Flynn was fouled in the box.

There was a lengthy delay before Adams took his spot-kick after Maxwell was struck by an object thrown from the crowd and required treatment to a facial cut, just above his eye.

Fleetwood Town manager Steven Pressley told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We were faced with every type of adversity there could have been, We had to patch up a back four that was already patched up and then we lost a further player,

"And I was really disappointed with the officiating. Some of the decisions were extremely poor, summed up by the referee's response to Chris Maxwell, after he had been hit by the object, that it was his own fault, which is totally unacceptable.

"In the light of that, my players did magnificently. It wasn't an inspiring performance in terms of football, but we showed so much determination.

"Coming on top of our wins at Coventry and at home to Gillingham, we'd just done enough to win then, in the end, a controversial penalty has cost us dearly."