Fleetwood Town 2-2 Sheffield United
Che Adams' stoppage-time penalty earned Sheffield United a share of the points against 10-man Fleetwood in League One.
The visitors opened the scoring at Highbury Stadium when Matt Done fired past Cod Army goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.
Ash Hunter headed in Victor Nirennold's cross to level for the hosts, before Marcus Nilsson flicked in Jimmy Ryan's free-kick to give Fleetwood the lead.
However, Nick Haughton was sent off for two yellow cards, before Adams netted after Matt Flynn was fouled in the box.
There was a lengthy delay before Adams took his spot-kick after Maxwell was struck by an object thrown from the crowd and required treatment to a facial cut, just above his eye.
Fleetwood Town manager Steven Pressley told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"We were faced with every type of adversity there could have been, We had to patch up a back four that was already patched up and then we lost a further player,
"And I was really disappointed with the officiating. Some of the decisions were extremely poor, summed up by the referee's response to Chris Maxwell, after he had been hit by the object, that it was his own fault, which is totally unacceptable.
"In the light of that, my players did magnificently. It wasn't an inspiring performance in terms of football, but we showed so much determination.
"Coming on top of our wins at Coventry and at home to Gillingham, we'd just done enough to win then, in the end, a controversial penalty has cost us dearly."
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 1Maxwell
- 15Nirennold
- 31Nilsson
- 47DavisSubstituted forSowerbyat 45'minutesSubstituted forHaughtonat 70'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 7BellBooked at 90mins
- 8Ryan
- 5Jónsson
- 23Ball
- 22HunterSubstituted forMattat 76'minutes
- 9Ameobi
- 11Burns
Substitutes
- 10Matt
- 14Grant
- 27Haughton
- 28Sowerby
- 32Williams
- 40Gogic
- 44Cole
Sheff Utd
- 25Long
- 34Edgar
- 6Basham
- 21Baptiste
- 5Brayford
- 33CuvelierSubstituted forCouttsat 45'minutes
- 35HammondBooked at 60mins
- 7Flynn
- 14Done
- 27Calvert-LewinSubstituted forSammonat 75'minutes
- 29Adams
Substitutes
- 1Howard
- 8Coutts
- 18Sammon
- 20Campbell-Ryce
- 32McGahey
- 36Whiteman
- 37Kelly
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
- Attendance:
- 3,479
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Sheffield United 2.
(Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Sammon (Sheffield United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jamille Matt.
Foul by Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town).
Dean Hammond (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Amari'i Bell (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Che Adams (Sheffield United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.
Attempt saved. Che Adams (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Sheffield United 2. Che Adams (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Amari'i Bell (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Amari'i Bell (Fleetwood Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Sheffield United. Ryan Flynn draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Wes Burns.
Foul by Eggert Jónsson (Fleetwood Town).
Conor Sammon (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Nick Haughton (Fleetwood Town).
Foul by Jamille Matt (Fleetwood Town).
Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Victor Nirennold.
Attempt blocked. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Victor Nirennold.
Eggert Jónsson (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Jimmy Ryan (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Coutts (Sheffield United).
Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alex Baptiste (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Alex Baptiste (Sheffield United) header from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by David Ball.
Hand ball by Jamille Matt (Fleetwood Town).
Foul by Shola Ameobi (Fleetwood Town).
David Edgar (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Dean Hammond (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jamille Matt replaces Ashley Hunter.
Foul by Nick Haughton (Fleetwood Town).
Che Adams (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.