Fleetwood Town 2-2 Sheffield United

Che Adams' stoppage-time penalty earned Sheffield United a share of the points against 10-man Fleetwood in League One.

The visitors opened the scoring at Highbury Stadium when Matt Done fired past Cod Army goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Ash Hunter headed in Victor Nirennold's cross to level for the hosts, before Marcus Nilsson flicked in Jimmy Ryan's free-kick to give Fleetwood the lead.

However, Nick Haughton was sent off for two yellow cards, before Adams netted after Matt Flynn was fouled in the box.

There was a lengthy delay before Adams took his spot-kick after Maxwell was struck by an object thrown from the crowd and required treatment to a facial cut, just above his eye.

Fleetwood Town manager Steven Pressley told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We were faced with every type of adversity there could have been, We had to patch up a back four that was already patched up and then we lost a further player,

"And I was really disappointed with the officiating. Some of the decisions were extremely poor, summed up by the referee's response to Chris Maxwell, after he had been hit by the object, that it was his own fault, which is totally unacceptable.

"In the light of that, my players did magnificently. It wasn't an inspiring performance in terms of football, but we showed so much determination.

"Coming on top of our wins at Coventry and at home to Gillingham, we'd just done enough to win then, in the end, a controversial penalty has cost us dearly."

Line-ups

Fleetwood

  • 1Maxwell
  • 15Nirennold
  • 31Nilsson
  • 47DavisSubstituted forSowerbyat 45'minutesSubstituted forHaughtonat 70'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 7BellBooked at 90mins
  • 8Ryan
  • 5Jónsson
  • 23Ball
  • 22HunterSubstituted forMattat 76'minutes
  • 9Ameobi
  • 11Burns

Substitutes

  • 10Matt
  • 14Grant
  • 27Haughton
  • 28Sowerby
  • 32Williams
  • 40Gogic
  • 44Cole

Sheff Utd

  • 25Long
  • 34Edgar
  • 6Basham
  • 21Baptiste
  • 5Brayford
  • 33CuvelierSubstituted forCouttsat 45'minutes
  • 35HammondBooked at 60mins
  • 7Flynn
  • 14Done
  • 27Calvert-LewinSubstituted forSammonat 75'minutes
  • 29Adams

Substitutes

  • 1Howard
  • 8Coutts
  • 18Sammon
  • 20Campbell-Ryce
  • 32McGahey
  • 36Whiteman
  • 37Kelly
Referee:
Richard Clark
Attendance:
3,479

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away10
Fouls
Home14
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Sheffield United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Sheffield United 2.

(Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Conor Sammon (Sheffield United).

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jamille Matt.

Foul by Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town).

Dean Hammond (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Amari'i Bell (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Che Adams (Sheffield United).

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.

Attempt saved. Che Adams (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Sheffield United 2. Che Adams (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Booking

Amari'i Bell (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Amari'i Bell (Fleetwood Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Sheffield United. Ryan Flynn draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Wes Burns.

Foul by Eggert Jónsson (Fleetwood Town).

Conor Sammon (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Nick Haughton (Fleetwood Town).

Foul by Jamille Matt (Fleetwood Town).

Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Victor Nirennold.

Attempt blocked. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Victor Nirennold.

Eggert Jónsson (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

Jimmy Ryan (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Coutts (Sheffield United).

Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alex Baptiste (Sheffield United).

Attempt missed. Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Alex Baptiste (Sheffield United) header from very close range is blocked.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by David Ball.

Hand ball by Jamille Matt (Fleetwood Town).

Foul by Shola Ameobi (Fleetwood Town).

David Edgar (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Dean Hammond (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jamille Matt replaces Ashley Hunter.

Foul by Nick Haughton (Fleetwood Town).

Che Adams (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton34215844281668
2Wigan351713556312564
3Gillingham351781060431759
4Walsall341611750361459
5Millwall351771155411458
6Barnsley351741457461155
7Coventry3414101056381852
8Bradford341410103936352
9Port Vale361410124139252
10Southend35149124644251
11Sheff Utd351310124947249
12Swindon34146145351248
13Rochdale35139134546-148
14Bury35139134555-1048
15Scunthorpe34138133840-247
16Peterborough35136165856245
17Chesterfield35125184654-841
18Fleetwood341010144243-140
19Shrewsbury34117164051-1140
20Doncaster34910153645-937
21Blackpool3598183346-1335
22Oldham33616113344-1134
23Crewe35612173760-2330
24Colchester3569204281-3927
View full League One table

