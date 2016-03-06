Premier League
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

By Lyle Jackson

Benteke scores
Christian Benteke's goal was his first in 2016

A stoppage-time penalty by Christian Benteke gave 10-man Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Benteke went down following a challenge by Damien Delaney and got up to coolly score the spot-kick.

Palace had led through Joe Ledley's 48th-minute finish and Liverpool's James Milner was sent off for a second yellow card on 62 minutes.

A calamitous slip by Palace keeper Alex McCarthy gifted Liverpool their equaliser, scored by Roberto Firmino.

The defeat leaves Alan Pardew's men without a win in 12 Premier League matches.

Penalty decision tough to take - Alan Pardew

Penalty drama at the end

The penalty was a sensational end to the match, with Palace boss Pardew hurling his coat to the ground in frustration.

Delaney's knee touched Benteke's ankle and referee Andre Marriner, guided by a well-placed assistant official, awarded the match-winning spot-kick.

It gave McCarthy the chance to become a hero after his earlier mistake, but Benteke stepped up to end 715 goalless minutes in all competitions.

Costly blunder by keeper

Palace, the only team without a Premier League victory in 2016, were on target to win after Ledley netted as the ball ping-ponged around the box following a corner.

But the error by the recalled McCarthy changed all that.

The 26-year-old keeper, back in the Palace side for the first time since September with Wayne Hennessey injured, slid in attempting what seemed a straightforward clearance.

But he kicked the ball straight to Roberto Firmino, who accepted the gift by making it 1-1 in the 72nd minute.

Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool's passion

Liverpool's 10 men on top

The win means Liverpool are now up to seventh in the table and just six points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

And they did it by dominating the match after going down to 10 men.

They were losing at that stage and it looked like another case of Liverpool's inconsistency after their superb 3-0 midweek win over Manchester City.

The stats show they earned it as, despite losing Milner, Liverpool ran further as a team than Palace over the 90 minutes, clocking a collective 113km to their hosts' 111km.

Man of the match - Adam Lallana (Liverpool)

Adam Lallana ran more than anyone on the pitch and had a passing accuracy of 92%
The stats you need to know

  • Palace have gone 12 Premier League matches without a win (D4 L8), the current longest winless run in the top-flight.
  • Roberto Firmino (11) has scored or assisted more Premier League goals in 2016 than any other player (7 goals, 4 assists).
  • James Milner was sent off in a Premier League game for only the second time in his career (first v WBA in Oct 2012).
  • No Premier League side has scored more goals from corners this season than Crystal Palace (10) - level with Spurs.
  • Christian Benteke ended a run of 715 minutes in all competitions without a goal for Liverpool.

What's next?

Spirits will be high in the Liverpool camp as they host Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League tie on Thursday. Their next Premier League match is away to Southampton on Sunday, 20 March.

Crystal Palace's sights now turn to their first FA Cup quarter-final final for 21 years. On Friday, they are away to Reading, the only non-Premier League club left in the competition.

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

  • 12McCarthy
  • 2Ward
  • 6DannBooked at 11mins
  • 27Delaney
  • 23Souaré
  • 11Zaha
  • 7CabayeSubstituted forMutchat 70'minutes
  • 15Jedinak
  • 28LedleySubstituted forGayleat 82'minutes
  • 25AdebayorSubstituted forSakoat 81'minutes
  • 10Bolasie

Substitutes

  • 1Speroni
  • 14Lee
  • 16Gayle
  • 22Mutch
  • 26Sako
  • 29Chamakh
  • 34Kelly

Liverpool

  • 22Mignolet
  • 38FlanaganSubstituted forCoutinhoat 61'minutes
  • 6Lovren
  • 17Sakho
  • 18MorenoBooked at 86mins
  • 7MilnerBooked at 62mins
  • 14HendersonBooked at 10mins
  • 23Can
  • 20Lallana
  • 11FirminoSubstituted forK Touréat 88'minutes
  • 27OrigiSubstituted forBentekeat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Clyne
  • 4K Touré
  • 9Benteke
  • 10Coutinho
  • 15Sturridge
  • 24Allen
  • 52Ward
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
24,709

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home14
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2.

Goal!

Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2. Christian Benteke (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Liverpool. Christian Benteke draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Dejan Lovren (Liverpool).

Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

Christian Benteke (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).

Attempt blocked. Emre Can (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Kolo Touré replaces Roberto Firmino.

Offside, Crystal Palace. Mile Jedinak tries a through ball, but Yannick Bolasie is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Booking

Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Alberto Moreno (Liverpool).

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Dwight Gayle replaces Emmanuel Adebayor.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Bakary Sako replaces Joe Ledley.

Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).

Attempt blocked. Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dejan Lovren with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Christian Benteke replaces Divock Origi.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Pape Souaré.

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordon Mutch with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alberto Moreno.

Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alberto Moreno.

Divock Origi (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

Goal!

Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 1. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jordon Mutch replaces Yohan Cabaye.

Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Divock Origi (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Lallana.

Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester29179352312160
2Tottenham291510451242755
3Arsenal29157746301652
4Man City28155852312150
5West Ham291310645331249
6Man Utd29138837271047
7Liverpool2812884337644
8Stoke29127103134-343
9Southampton29118103629741
10Chelsea29101094339440
11West Brom29109103036-639
12Everton28911851391238
13Watford29107122930-137
14Bournemouth2998123545-1035
15Crystal Palace2996143239-733
16Swansea2989122837-933
17Sunderland2967163554-1925
18Norwich2966173154-2324
19Newcastle2866162853-2524
20Aston Villa2937192255-3316
View full Premier League table

