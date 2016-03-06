Hibernian 1-1 Inverness CT

Hibernian and Inverness Caledonian Thistle will have to replay their Scottish Cup quarter-final after a hard-fought draw at Easter Road.

James Keatings netted in the first half but the Hibs forward was flagged offside.

But Keatings did give the home side the lead early in the second half, his eighth goal of the season coming from David Gray's low cross.

Substitute Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo finished well to level for the holders.

The two sides will meet again at the Caledonian Stadium on 16 March.

Caley Thistle had the better of the opening exchanges, forcing a succession of corners but being unable to create any real opportunities.

The home side slowly eased their way into the game and Liam Henderson floated a free-kick into the box to find Gray all alone. The full-back headed straight at Owain Fon Williams, who parried to Liam Fontaine and made another block.

On the break the visitors could have and probably should have taken the lead. Liam Polworth decided to go alone rather than play in Miles Storey but his effort from 25 yards was too high.

Then came a real let-off for the holders. Kevin Thomson played in Anthony Stokes, who made a terrific turn to fire in on goal from 12 yards. Fon Williams tipped the ball on to the post, and though Keatings was on hand to knock home the flag was raised.

Alan Stubbs was forced into a reshape of his Hibs team. Dylan McGeouch limped off to be replaced by Niklas Gunnarsson, who settled into a back three with the full-backs pushed up into midfield.

The breakthrough came when Stokes and Keatings exchanged passes before playing wide to Gray. The defender's cross was met first time by Keatings from eight yards and the finish flew past Fon Williams.

A slip-up in the Caley Thistle defence almost led to a second goal for Hibs. Carl Tremarco was slack with a clearing header and from just inside the box Henderson blasted over.

Keatings then found space on the left and his cross was met by Stokes but the striker was unable to make a clean connection.

John Hughes made two changes with Mbuyi-Mutombo and Horner replacing Polworth and Iain Vigurs and within minutes the pair combined for the equaliser.

Horner did brilliantly to cut the ball back across goal and Jordan Roberts touched on to Mutombo, who showed terrific composure before hammering beyond Mark Oxley into the roof of the net.

Williams then latched on to a loose ball 25 yards out and thundered a volley towards goal but this time Oxley was able to save as both sides had to settle for a draw.