Match ends, Hibernian 1, Inverness CT 1.
Hibernian 1-1 Inverness CT
Hibernian and Inverness Caledonian Thistle will have to replay their Scottish Cup quarter-final after a hard-fought draw at Easter Road.
James Keatings netted in the first half but the Hibs forward was flagged offside.
But Keatings did give the home side the lead early in the second half, his eighth goal of the season coming from David Gray's low cross.
Substitute Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo finished well to level for the holders.
The two sides will meet again at the Caledonian Stadium on 16 March.
Caley Thistle had the better of the opening exchanges, forcing a succession of corners but being unable to create any real opportunities.
The home side slowly eased their way into the game and Liam Henderson floated a free-kick into the box to find Gray all alone. The full-back headed straight at Owain Fon Williams, who parried to Liam Fontaine and made another block.
On the break the visitors could have and probably should have taken the lead. Liam Polworth decided to go alone rather than play in Miles Storey but his effort from 25 yards was too high.
Then came a real let-off for the holders. Kevin Thomson played in Anthony Stokes, who made a terrific turn to fire in on goal from 12 yards. Fon Williams tipped the ball on to the post, and though Keatings was on hand to knock home the flag was raised.
Alan Stubbs was forced into a reshape of his Hibs team. Dylan McGeouch limped off to be replaced by Niklas Gunnarsson, who settled into a back three with the full-backs pushed up into midfield.
The breakthrough came when Stokes and Keatings exchanged passes before playing wide to Gray. The defender's cross was met first time by Keatings from eight yards and the finish flew past Fon Williams.
A slip-up in the Caley Thistle defence almost led to a second goal for Hibs. Carl Tremarco was slack with a clearing header and from just inside the box Henderson blasted over.
Keatings then found space on the left and his cross was met by Stokes but the striker was unable to make a clean connection.
John Hughes made two changes with Mbuyi-Mutombo and Horner replacing Polworth and Iain Vigurs and within minutes the pair combined for the equaliser.
Horner did brilliantly to cut the ball back across goal and Jordan Roberts touched on to Mutombo, who showed terrific composure before hammering beyond Mark Oxley into the roof of the net.
Williams then latched on to a loose ball 25 yards out and thundered a volley towards goal but this time Oxley was able to save as both sides had to settle for a draw.
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Oxley
- 2Gray
- 24McGregor
- 5Fontaine
- 16Stevenson
- 3Henderson
- 10McGeouchSubstituted forGunnarssonat 26'minutes
- 30Thomson
- 18McGinn
- 19KeatingsBooked at 71minsSubstituted forDagnallat 86'minutes
- 28Stokes
Substitutes
- 9El Alagui
- 17Boyle
- 27Gunnarsson
- 29Dagnall
- 32Virtanen
- 51Shaw
- 56Donaldson
Inverness CT
- 25Fon Williams
- 20PolworthBooked at 29minsSubstituted forHornerat 72'minutes
- 5WarrenBooked at 63mins
- 14Devine
- 3Tremarco
- 11Roberts
- 16TanseyBooked at 64mins
- 8Draper
- 27VigursSubstituted forMbuyi-Mutomboat 73'minutes
- 19Williams
- 39Storey
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 7Williams
- 9Foran
- 15Wedderburn
- 17Horner
- 21Hughes
- 28Mbuyi-Mutombo
- Referee:
- Crawford Allan
- Attendance:
- 9,884
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Inverness CT 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Chris Dagnall replaces James Keatings.
Niklas Gunnarsson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Roberts (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. Danny Williams (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).
Ross Draper (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Inverness CT 1. Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Foul by Liam Henderson (Hibernian).
Danny Williams (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo replaces Iain Vigurs.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Lewis Horner replaces Liam Polworth.
David Gray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).
Booking
James Keatings (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
James Keatings (Hibernian) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt missed. Anthony Stokes (Hibernian) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Darren McGregor (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Miles Storey (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Liam Henderson (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Greg Tansey (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Darren McGregor (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Tansey (Inverness CT).
Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).
Ross Draper (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Gary Warren (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
John McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).
Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).
Ross Draper (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by David Gray.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Darren McGregor.
James Keatings (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Greg Tansey (Inverness CT).
Foul by Liam Henderson (Hibernian).
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Inverness CT 0. James Keatings (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Gray.