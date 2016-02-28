Glasgow City begin with 14-0 victory in SWPL League Cup

From the section

Fiona Brown scored for City on her return from long-term injury

Glasgow City opened the new season in ominous style, demolishing Inverness 14-0 in the first round of the SWPL League Cup.

Last season's treble winners had almost 50 attempts on goal, with Clare Shine scoring a hat-trick.

Aberdeen, Rangers and Spartans all netted five goals in disposing of Jeanfield Swifts, Hamilton and Stirling University, respectively.

Hibernian won 1-0 away to Celtic and Glasgow Girls beat Hutchison Vale 3-1.

The Forfar Farmington v Hearts and Buchan v Queen's Park matches were postponed due to frozen pitches.

SWPL League Cup, first round

Aberdeen 5-0 Jeanfield Swifts

Glasgow City 14-0 Inverness

Celtic 0-1 Hibernian

Rangers 5-1 Hamilton

Glasgow Girls 3-1 Hutchison Vale

Spartans 5-1 Stirling Uni (aet)

Glasgow Girls 3-1 Hutchison Vale

Forfar P-P Hearts

Buchan P-P Queen's Park