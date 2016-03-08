Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Brighton and Sheffield Wednesday also shared a 0-0 draw at Hillsborough in November

Brighton earned a fourth clean sheet in a row to go third in the Championship in a drab goalless draw with play-off chasing Sheffield Wednesday.

Neither side managed a first-half shot on target in a match delayed because of a serious road accident.

Brighton's Jamie Murphy went closest with a half-volley that went wide.

The Owls edged an equally tight second period as home keeper David Stockdale twice pushed away well-directed long-range efforts from Barry Bannan.

The lack of goalmouth action was in stark contrast to Albion's recent home matches, where they had scored 12 goals in registering four straight victories.

Wednesday's attacking intent was not helped by the absence of top scorer Fernando Forestieri, serving the final game of a suspension after being sent-off in his previous two Wednesday games.

With Hull contesting an FA Cup fifth-round replay against Arsenal, the stalemate lifts Chris Hughton's Brighton, now unbeaten in four, up to third in the table at the expense of City - albeit having played two games more.

Carlos Carvalhal's Owls, meanwhile, stay in the final play-off spot despite a fifth game without a win.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "It was a little bit frustrating but we were not at our best.

"You have to give Sheffield Wednsday credit; they made it very difficult for us. They played very deep and you need that little bit of quality.

"There's nine points between us and Sheffield Wednesday and it was important not to lose. These are the kind of games, against teams around you, that you have to make sure you don't lose."

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal: "Brighton had more of the ball but we were the more dangerous team on the pitch and had two or three chances to score.

"In the second half we finished the game very well. What we did in this game is very important for us going forward.

"We knew it would be a tough game as I expected a balanced game between similar teams; we know how Brighton play. We played good football, we were positive and I'm sure the fans with us tonight were proud of the team."