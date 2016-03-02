Stanley Aborah: Notts County midfielder 'shocked' by manager's comments

Stanley Aborah's only goal for Notts County came against Yeovil in October

Midfielder Stanley Aborah says he is "shocked and disappointed" that Notts County and boss Jamie Fullarton claim he no longer wants to play for them.

Aborah made 22 of his 23 appearances under former manager Ricardo Moniz, and is yet to be picked by Fullarton.

The Magpies boss revealed that within days of taking over, Aborah told him he "didn't come to play for Notts County, he played for the previous manager".

In response, Aborah said: "The club went too far on this one."

When asked by BBC Radio Nottingham if he had refused to play, the Belgian continued: "Not at all, I don't know why he said that. You don't do that to one of your players.

"I was shocked and angry at first, then I was just disappointed."

Stanley Aborah tweeted his disappointment after first hearing Fullarton's comments

Fullarton's comments about Aborah came after Tuesday's goalless draw with League Two bottom side Dagenham & Redbridge, which left Notts still without a home win under Fullarton.

The 28-year-old has been a notable omission for the Meadow Lane side, with the former Ajax midfielder making his last appearance on 2 January under the interim management of Mick Halsall and Richard Dryden.

"I've got no issue with any player having a relationship with the manager, but the club is the one that employs you, pays your wages, therefore your loyalty, and commit and professionalism should be toward the club," the manager said.

"We felt that over a period of time that it would pass, but unfortunately he has maintained his position. On a daily basis he shows that he doesn't want to be at the club and he has asked, on occasion, to leave the club directly, via email with his agent.

"It is a predicament because he is quality with ability."

The club said in a statement on Wednesday that Aborah had "expressed his desire to leave" shortly after Fullarton's appointment, which was confirmed in an email by his representative on 20 January.

"It was the hope of the club and the manager that Stanley's position on this would change and he would be committed to contributing to the team.

"However, in a further meeting on 29 February, Stanley again expressed his desire to leave the football club," the statement continued.