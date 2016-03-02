Tom Holland: Swansea City midfielder joins Eastleigh on loan
-
- From the section Eastleigh
National League side Eastleigh have signed Swansea midfielder Tom Holland on loan until the end of the season.
Republic of Ireland under-19 international Holland has yet to feature for Swansea since signing from Manchester City in July 2015.
The 18-year-old started his career at Bradford City, and also had a spell at Leeds United.
Eastleigh currently sit eighth in the National League table, four points outside the play-off places.