Tom Holland: Swansea City midfielder joins Eastleigh on loan

Eastleigh ended an 11-match winless run by beating National League leaders Cheltenham on Tuesday

National League side Eastleigh have signed Swansea midfielder Tom Holland on loan until the end of the season.

Republic of Ireland under-19 international Holland has yet to feature for Swansea since signing from Manchester City in July 2015.

The 18-year-old started his career at Bradford City, and also had a spell at Leeds United.

Eastleigh currently sit eighth in the National League table, four points outside the play-off places.