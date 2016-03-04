Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Deila, Blackburn, Mulgrew, Andy Murray

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Ronny Deila would not consider the consequences of losing to Greenock Morton in Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-final as he urged more fight from his players.(National)

Though the Norwegian has described the final phase of the season as "critical", he is not worried about being dismissed. (Scotsman)

Deila has told his Celtic players to start performing like champions.(Sun)

Deila wants a reaction from his Celtic players

Aberdeen midfielder Barry Robson is convinced the Dons can overcome the four-point gap that separates them from Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic. (Scotsman)

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster feels plans to create an invitation-only Champions League is a potential disaster and a clear and present danger to the future of the game in Scotland.(Daily Record)

The English Premier League's 'big five' clubs have discussed playing Champions League matches in the United States and the Far East. (Telegraph)

Rangers have asked fans to return tickets for the Scottish Challenge Cup final against Peterhead after the club mistakenly sent a double allocation, with around half of the 1,000 tickets having been returned as the Championship leaders seek to redistribute correctly.(Sun)

Ibrox boss Mark Warburton turned down the opportunity to visit Celtic Park for the first time to scout Saturday's opponents Dundee. (Herald)

Will Robert Snodgrass make a Scotland return this month?

Scotland coach Gordon Strachan is to hold talks with Steve Bruce after the Hull City manager asked for midfielder Robert Snodgrass to be left out of the national team's squad for its upcoming double-header.(Daily Record)

Blackburn Rovers will take a closer look at Scotland international Charlie Mulgrew between now and the end of the season with the versatile defensive player soon to be out of contract at Celtic. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland's Andy Murray has challenged his Great Britain team-mates to think the unthinkable by retaining tennis's Davis Cup.(Herald)