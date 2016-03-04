Goalline technology to be used in Champions League final

Goalline technology has been used in the Premier League for the past two seasons

Goalline technology will be used at this season's Champions League and Europa League finals.

Uefa has brought forward the decision for Europe's showpiece games.

In January Europe's football governing body announced the technology would be used in next season's Champions League and at Euro 2016.

Goalline technology was introduced in the Premier League for the 2013-14 season, and Fifa used it at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The Champions League final is in Milan on 28 May, with the Europa League final on 18 May.

Meanwhile, Uefa have announced that Theodore Theodoridis will take over as acting general secretary to replace Gianni Infantino, who was elected as Fifa president last Friday.

There will be no Uefa presidential elections until a decision has been made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Michel Platini's appeal.

The Uefa president was suspended by Fifa's ethics committee in December along with its former Fifa president Sepp Blatter.