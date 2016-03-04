Celtic loanee Liam Henderson lauds quality at Hibs

Liam Henderson is on loan from Celtic

On-loan Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson says Hibernian's current squad is a match for most in the Scottish Premiership.

Hibs host top-flight Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

"This is a Premiership side playing in the Championship." said Henderson.

"We enjoy playing against Premiership teams as they open up against us a little bit more and we find a little more space."

Indeed, Henderson says they have already proven their ability this season by defeating St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Dundee United in the League Cup and Hearts in the previous round of the Scottish Cup.

"We have got Premiership players as you can see," Henderson told BBC Scotland.

"Jason Cummings has been brilliant, John McGinn has been brilliant, you can look at Dylan McGeouch as well, just to name a few."

Hibs have lost their last three league games in the space of eight days, leaving the Easter Road side 14 points behind Championship leaders Rangers.

John McGinn, Dylan McGeouch and Jason Cummings earned praise from Henderson

However, manager Alan Stubbs says the squad at his disposal is more than capable of bouncing back, with promotion still a priority, while they also have the League Cup final to look forward to on Sunday week.

"For all that we have had the three defeats - yes, it has probably stopped us from going up automatically - it hasn't changed anything," said the manager.

"We still have a good opportunity to go up, we are still in a quarter final and we are still in a final.

"So for a bad week in terms of the three defeats, not an awful lot has changed."

Stubbs was praiseworthy of the work achieved by his counterpart, John Hughes, at Caley Thistle.

Inverness are cup holders and Stubbs says this is by and large down to the hard work done by Hughes and his coaching staff.

"He has a great infectious character and his teams reflect him," added the Hibs boss.

"They are very hard working with a bit of style in them, but what he has going for him is he has some really good players in his team."