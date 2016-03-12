Barnsley 0-2 Southend United

Barnsley fell out of the League One play-off places after sinking to defeat by Southend at Oakwell.

The Shrimpers won for the first time in four matches as Jack Payne turned a defender before finishing in the left hand corner after just five minutes.

Conor Hourihane missed a chance to level for the hosts, as his penalty went wide after visiting goalkeeper Daniel Bentley fouled Ashley Fletcher.

Michael Timlin wrapped up Southend's win with a stunning 25-yard strike.

It was a first loss in six league games for the Tykes, who are three points behind Bradford in sixth.