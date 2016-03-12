League One
Barnsley 0-2 Southend United

Barnsley fell out of the League One play-off places after sinking to defeat by Southend at Oakwell.

The Shrimpers won for the first time in four matches as Jack Payne turned a defender before finishing in the left hand corner after just five minutes.

Conor Hourihane missed a chance to level for the hosts, as his penalty went wide after visiting goalkeeper Daniel Bentley fouled Ashley Fletcher.

Michael Timlin wrapped up Southend's win with a stunning 25-yard strike.

It was a first loss in six league games for the Tykes, who are three points behind Bradford in sixth.

Line-ups

Barnsley

  • 1Davies
  • 22WilliamsSubstituted forSmithat 79'minutes
  • 4Roberts
  • 26MawsonBooked at 90mins
  • 6Connolly
  • 32ChapmanSubstituted forWinnallat 56'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11Brownhill
  • 8Hourihane
  • 20Hammill
  • 18FletcherSubstituted forTutonat 87'minutes
  • 15Watkins

Substitutes

  • 3Smith
  • 5Nyatanga
  • 7Scowen
  • 9Winnall
  • 13Townsend
  • 19Khan
  • 25Tuton

Southend

  • 1BentleyBooked at 23mins
  • 2White
  • 5Thompson
  • 26Barrett
  • 3Coker
  • 22Deegan
  • 10Payne
  • 4WordsworthBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 69'minutes
  • 14HurstSubstituted forAtkinsonat 83'minutes
  • 25KamaraSubstituted forTimlinat 87'minutes
  • 19Barnett

Substitutes

  • 8Timlin
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Smith
  • 17McLaughlin
  • 20McQueen
  • 23Loza
  • 24O'Neill
Referee:
Brendan Malone
Attendance:
9,903

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamSouthend
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Barnsley 0, Southend United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Southend United 2.

Goal!

Goal! Barnsley 0, Southend United 2. Michael Timlin (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Will Atkinson.

Booking

Alfie Mawson (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael Timlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alfie Mawson (Barnsley).

Booking

Sam Winnall (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Sam Winnall (Barnsley).

John White (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Adam Davies.

Attempt saved. Jack Payne (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Michael Timlin replaces Glen Kamara.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Shaun Tuton replaces Ashley Fletcher.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Will Atkinson replaces Kevan Hurst.

Foul by Josh Brownhill (Barnsley).

Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Sam Winnall (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. George Smith replaces George Williams.

Attempt missed. Kevan Hurst (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match George Williams (Barnsley) because of an injury.

Josh Brownhill (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Deegan (Southend United).

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Stephen McLaughlin replaces Anthony Wordsworth.

Foul by Tyrone Barnett (Southend United).

Alfie Mawson (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Ashley Fletcher (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adam Barrett (Southend United).

Attempt saved. Ashley Fletcher (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt blocked. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Marley Watkins (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).

Attempt missed. John White (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Sam Winnall replaces Harry Chapman.

Foul by Adam Barrett (Southend United).

Marc Roberts (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Barnsley).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton36225946311571
2Wigan361714559342565
3Gillingham361881063432062
4Walsall351711754371762
5Millwall361781157431459
6Bradford361610104337658
7Coventry3615101158401855
8Barnsley36174155748955
9Port Vale371510124441355
10Southend36159124844454
11Sheff Utd361410125247552
12Rochdale36149134846251
13Scunthorpe36149134242051
14Swindon35147145553249
15Bury36139144558-1348
16Peterborough36136176059145
17Shrewsbury36128164454-1044
18Chesterfield36125194758-1141
19Fleetwood351010154345-240
20Doncaster36910173749-1237
21Blackpool3698193347-1435
22Oldham34616123347-1434
23Crewe36612183763-2630
24Colchester36610204584-3928
View full League One table

