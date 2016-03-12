Match ends, Barnsley 0, Southend United 2.
Barnsley 0-2 Southend United
Barnsley fell out of the League One play-off places after sinking to defeat by Southend at Oakwell.
The Shrimpers won for the first time in four matches as Jack Payne turned a defender before finishing in the left hand corner after just five minutes.
Conor Hourihane missed a chance to level for the hosts, as his penalty went wide after visiting goalkeeper Daniel Bentley fouled Ashley Fletcher.
Michael Timlin wrapped up Southend's win with a stunning 25-yard strike.
It was a first loss in six league games for the Tykes, who are three points behind Bradford in sixth.
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 22WilliamsSubstituted forSmithat 79'minutes
- 4Roberts
- 26MawsonBooked at 90mins
- 6Connolly
- 32ChapmanSubstituted forWinnallat 56'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11Brownhill
- 8Hourihane
- 20Hammill
- 18FletcherSubstituted forTutonat 87'minutes
- 15Watkins
Substitutes
- 3Smith
- 5Nyatanga
- 7Scowen
- 9Winnall
- 13Townsend
- 19Khan
- 25Tuton
Southend
- 1BentleyBooked at 23mins
- 2White
- 5Thompson
- 26Barrett
- 3Coker
- 22Deegan
- 10Payne
- 4WordsworthBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 69'minutes
- 14HurstSubstituted forAtkinsonat 83'minutes
- 25KamaraSubstituted forTimlinat 87'minutes
- 19Barnett
Substitutes
- 8Timlin
- 12Atkinson
- 13Smith
- 17McLaughlin
- 20McQueen
- 23Loza
- 24O'Neill
- Referee:
- Brendan Malone
- Attendance:
- 9,903
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Southend United 2.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 0, Southend United 2. Michael Timlin (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Will Atkinson.
Booking
Alfie Mawson (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Timlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfie Mawson (Barnsley).
Booking
Sam Winnall (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Sam Winnall (Barnsley).
John White (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Adam Davies.
Attempt saved. Jack Payne (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Michael Timlin replaces Glen Kamara.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Shaun Tuton replaces Ashley Fletcher.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Will Atkinson replaces Kevan Hurst.
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Barnsley).
Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Sam Winnall (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. George Smith replaces George Williams.
Attempt missed. Kevan Hurst (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match George Williams (Barnsley) because of an injury.
Josh Brownhill (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Deegan (Southend United).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Stephen McLaughlin replaces Anthony Wordsworth.
Foul by Tyrone Barnett (Southend United).
Alfie Mawson (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Ashley Fletcher (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Barrett (Southend United).
Attempt saved. Ashley Fletcher (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Marley Watkins (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).
Attempt missed. John White (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Sam Winnall replaces Harry Chapman.
Foul by Adam Barrett (Southend United).
Marc Roberts (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Barnsley).